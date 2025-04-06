 Dave Allen of Gang Of Four and Shriekback Dies At Age 69 - Noise11.com
Dave Allen from Gang of Four tribute on Facebook

Dave Allen from Gang of Four tribute on Facebook

Dave Allen of Gang Of Four and Shriekback Dies At Age 69

by Paul Cashmere on April 7, 2025

in News

Dave Allen, the founding member and bass player for Gang of Four and Shriekback, has died at age 69. Allen had been suffering from early-onset dementia.

Allen formed Gang of Four in Leeds in 1976 with Jon King, Andy Gill and Hugo Burnham. Gill passed away in 2020.

Gang of Four first came to prominence in 1979 with ‘At Home He’s A Tourist’.

In 1981 Allen left Gang of Four to form Shriekback. ‘Lined Up’ was a number three hit UK indie in 1983 and reached number 42 in Australia.

Allen left Shriekback after the 1986 album ‘Big Night Music’ and returned to Gang of Four. He created World Domination Recordings that same year. Shriekband disbanded in 1989.

In a statement Gang of Four posted:

It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning. He was at home with his family. Dave had endured the early-onset of mixed dementia for some years which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends. Our love and thoughts are with them. Jon and I [Hugo] went to see him and spent a lovely afternoon with him and the family. We talked and laughed for hours, sharing rich and vivid memories of good times together. Adventures, careers in music, raising families, our interwoven lives spanning half a century. We’ve been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives.

We know that Dave would have wanted nothing more than to step onstage with us again in Portland on our farewell US tour. But it’s now a bridge too far.

Goodbye, Old Friend.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Sex Pistols founders Steve Glen and Paul photo by Andrew Sladins
After 29 Years Sex Pistols Return To Melbourne’s Festival Hall #Review

The one criticism I must say about Sex Pistols 2025 is that unlike 1977, we now have musicians who can play and a singer who can sing. You’ve also got to love that three guys fast approaching 70 have made their career for the past half a century out of a lyric that goes “No future for you, no future me”. As that wise old philosopher Alanis Morissette once said, “isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?”.

17 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen Tracks II
Bruce Springsteen To Release Mega’Tracks II’ Box

Bruce Springsteen will release an 11 LP / 7 CD rarities 'Tracks II' featuring what is called 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'.

3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Sharon Osbourne Suggest A Black Sabbath Hologram Show Is Possible

Sharon Osbourne is open to a Black Sabbath hologram show.

4 days ago
Shane Nicholson
Jeff Martin, Shane Nicholson and Richie Lewis To Perform ‘Celebrating Neil Young From Harvest To Harvest Moon’

Jeff Martin of The Tea Party, Shane Nicholson and Tumbleweed’s Richie Lewis will present a tribute to Neil Young ‘Celebrating Neil Young: From Harvest To Harvest Moon’ in August and September.

4 days ago
Russell Morris
Russell Morris Announces ‘The Farewell Tour’

After almost 60 years of touring, rock and blues legend Russell Morris has announced what he is calling ‘The Farewell Tour’ but “never” is such a finite word.

4 days ago
REO Speedwagon, Noise11, Photo
Kevin Cronin Is Mighty Pissed REO Speedwagon Are Doing A Show Without Him

REO Speedwagon have announced a one-off show in June without singer and founding member Kevin Cronin and Cronin is mighty pissed about it.

7 days ago
David Bowie's childhood home in 1953 in Bromley
David Bowie Childhood Home In London For Sale

David Bowie’s childhood home in Bromley in Greater London is up for sale.

March 28, 2025