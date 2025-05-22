 Dave Graney ‘N’ The Coral Snakes To Tour ‘The Soft ‘N’ Sexy Gound for 30th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Dave Graney ‘N’ The Coral Snakes To Tour ‘The Soft ‘N’ Sexy Gound for 30th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2025

in News

Dave Graney ‘N’ The Coral Snakes will take the fifth Coral Snakes album ‘The Soft ‘n’ Sexy Sound on the road in October to mark the 30th anniversary of the album.

‘The Soft ‘n’ Sexy Sound’ album was released in July 1995. The album peaked at no 36 on the Australian album chart. The key song from the record was ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Is Where I Hide’.

‘The Soft ‘n’ Sexy Sound’ was recorded in Melbourne at Metropolis Studios and produced by Victor Van Vugt.

The tour will feature Dave Graney with original Coral Snakes members Clare Moore, Rod Hayward, and Robin Casinader.

Dave Graney says, Looking forward to getting back into this Shelby GT500 of an album for a celebratory tour. (The previous year’s album You Wanna Be There But You Don’t Wanna Travel had been a Monaro GTS and Night Of The Wolverinewas of course a Second Hand Ford. The Devil Drives – a Statesmen ‘73 Caprice/leaded – lay in wait in the future).

Great to be playing with guitar master Rod Hayward and Robin Casinaderon keys again. Robin insists we play the album in order so we are going to do just that. Then a set of classics from our corner of rock from before and after 1995. Count us in Clare Moore and see you at a show!”

Dave Graney ‘N’ The Coral Snakes On
The Soft ‘N’ Sexy Sound 2025 Australian National Tour:

Friday October 3 – Sydney, Factory Theatre
Saturday October 4 – Wollongong, Waves
Sunday October 5 – Canberra, Street Theatre
Friday October 10 – Melbourne, The Corner
Saturday October 11 – Bundalaguah, Bundy Hall
Friday October 24 – Fremantle, Freo Social
Saturday October 25 – Margaret River, The River Hotel
Friday October 31 – Brisbane, Crowbar
Saturday November 1 – Eumundi, The Imperial
Sunday November 2 – Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Tavern
Friday November 7 – Byron Bay, Byron Bay Theatre
Saturday November 8 – Bellingen, Bellingen Memorial Hall
Thursday November 13 – Newcastle, King Street Band Room
Friday November 14 – Avoca, Avoca Beach Theatre
Saturday November 15 – Chatswood, The Lounge
Sunday November 16 – Dangar Island, Dangar Island Bowlo
Friday November 21 – Adelaide, The Gov
Friday November 28 – Launceston, Royal Oak
Saturday November 29 – Ulverstone, The Pier
Sunday November 30 – Longley, Longley Hotel

*Tickets on sale via www.davegraney.com

