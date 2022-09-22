 David Bowie Honored At The Music Walk Of Fame - Noise11.com
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Bowie Honored At The Music Walk Of Fame

by Music-News.com on September 23, 2022

in News

David Bowie has been honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame.

David Bowie was given the spot on the iconic tourist attraction on Camden High Street on Thursday (22.09.22) on the eve of the release of new documentary film ‘Moonage Daydream’ , which showcases previously unreleased footage from his career as fans gathered for the ceremony to watch former collaborator Woody Woodmansey unveil the stone.

Lee Bennett, Founder of The Music Walk of Fame said: “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk Of Fame. Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

Bowie joins a string of other music legends on the Music Walk of Fame, including the likes of The Who, Soul2Soul, Madness and Amy Winehouse and was honoured with a tribute peformance at the event by his former guitarist Kevin Armstrong.

He told the crowds: “Hello Camden Town, it’s great to see the fans here!” before performing a stripped back acoustic version of David’s 1977 classic ‘Heroes’, before children from local Haverstock School choir also gave a performance of 1969 hit ‘Starman.’

The documentary film charting David – who would have turned 75 in 2022 – will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 23 September.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Neil Young Suggests Another Crazy Horse Album Isn’t Far Off

Neil Young has teased that the new Crazy Horse album features “unheard-of combinations of instruments.”

7 hours ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Releases Cover of Stephen Stills ‘For What Its Worth’

Stevie Nicks has released a cover of the Stephen Stills’ Buffalo Springfield classic ‘For What Its Worth’ this Friday.

1 day ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham 22 September 2022

The family of John Farnham has issued a further update on John's health.

1 day ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Adds Extra Perth Show

Sting’s My Songs tour is expanding with a new show added for Perth on 11 February.

4 days ago
Steely Dan Can't Buy A Thrill
Donald Fagen To Oversee Steely Dan Year Old Reissue Project

Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen has taken on the task of overseeing the reissue of the first seven Steely Dan over the next year.

4 days ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Lydon is Mouthing Off Again And No-One Knows What He Is On About

John Lydon is mouthing off about his ex-band The Sex Pistols once again in relation to the death of the Queen and no-one seems to know why because the other members of the band haven’t done anything public this week.

7 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Is Determined To Tour Again

Ozzy Osbourne is "determined" to tour again - even if it means being "nailed to a board and wheeled on".

September 16, 2022