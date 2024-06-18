David Gilmour's Daughter Romany Takes Lead Vocal on ‘Between Two Points’ - Noise11.com

David Gilmour has recorded ‘Between Two Points’ with his daughter Romany Gilmour.

Director Gavid Elder says of Romany’s lead vocal, “Romany performs this song with an extraordinary level of fragility, vulnerability and understated control. There’s a subtle, yet deep emotional rapport between David and Romany, captured with hand held cameras, enhancing the tension within the video.”

The video was filmed on location in London and Manchester. It is the second single from David Gilmour’s ‘Luck and Strange’ album, his first album in nine years.

David Gilmour says, “I’ve had that song on my playlist since it was released. More recently I mentioned it to one or two people: I assumed that it had been a hit, but no one knew it. I asked Romany to give it a go”.

In addition to vocals & harp by Romany Gilmour and backing vocals by Gabriel Gilmour, musicians contributing to ‘Luck and Strange’ include Guy Pratt & Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, Rob Gentry & Roger Eno on keyboards, string and choral arrangements by Will Gardner. The title track also features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David’s house. The album features artwork and photography by the renowned artist Anton Corbijn.

David Gilmour will be performing live this Autumn in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York.

