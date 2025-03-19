David Gray Expands Australian Tour with New Dates In Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney - Noise11.com

David Gray has added extra shows for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney for his Past and Present 2025 tour.

Gray will tour Australia as part of his world tour where he is premiering songs from 2025’s ‘Dear Life’ album.

Watch the Noise11 interview with David Gray:

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 4 November

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Friday 7 November

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 9 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 10 November

NEW SHOW!

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 12 November

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 13 November

NEW SHOW!

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 November

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 16 November

NEW SHOW!

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

