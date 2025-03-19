David Gray Expands Australian Tour with New Dates In Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney - Noise11.com

David Gray has added extra shows for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney for his Past and Present 2025 tour.
Gray will tour Australia as part of his world tour where he is premiering songs from 2025’s ‘Dear Life’ album.
Watch the Noise11 interview with David Gray:
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES
Tuesday 4 November
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA
Friday 7 November
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Sunday 9 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Monday 10 November
NEW SHOW!
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 12 November
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Thursday 13 November
NEW SHOW!
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 15 November
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Sunday 16 November
NEW SHOW!
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook