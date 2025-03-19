 David Gray Expands Australian Tour with New Dates In Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney - Noise11.com
David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11

David Gray Expands Australian Tour with New Dates In Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on March 20, 2025

in News

David Gray has added extra shows for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney for his Past and Present 2025 tour.

Gray will tour Australia as part of his world tour where he is premiering songs from 2025’s ‘Dear Life’ album.

Watch the Noise11 interview with David Gray:

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 4 November
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Friday 7 November
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 9 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 10 November
NEW SHOW!
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 12 November
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 13 November
NEW SHOW!
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 November
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD 

Sunday 16 November
NEW SHOW!
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD 

