Deacon Blue To Return To Australia In 2026 For 40th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

Scotland’s pop-rock icons Deacon Blue will return to Australia in January and February 2026, celebrating four decades together with their new studio album The Great Western Road and their first visit down under since 2023.

The tour will mark 40 years since the band first came together in Glasgow, led by singer-songwriter Ricky Ross. What began in 1985 as a group of young musicians finding their voice quickly evolved into one of Scotland’s most enduring exports.

Deacon Blue’s debut album Raintown arrived in 1987, painting an evocative portrait of urban life in Glasgow. With tracks such as Dignity and Loaded, the record earned critical acclaim and introduced the band’s unique mix of pop, rock, and soul. It was followed in 1989 by When the World Knows Your Name, a commercial breakthrough that topped the UK charts and produced timeless hits including Real Gone Kid, Wages Day and Fergus Sings the Blues.

The 1990s brought further success with albums such as Fellow Hoodlums (1991) and Whatever You Say, Say Nothing (1993), both demonstrating the group’s knack for combining big melodies with sharp social commentary. By the mid-90s, Deacon Blue had sold millions of records worldwide and built a reputation as one of the UK’s most compelling live acts.

After disbanding in 1994, Ross and vocalist Lorraine McIntosh pursued individual projects before reuniting Deacon Blue in 1999 for a greatest hits collection and live shows. A second chapter followed, with the band steadily returning to recording and touring throughout the 2000s. Their later albums – including The Hipsters (2012), Believers (2016), and City of Love (2020) – cemented their reputation not only as heritage favourites but also as a band still willing to push forward creatively.

Now in 2026, Deacon Blue have become a multi-generational band with a catalogue of anthems that continue to resonate, whether performed in stadiums, theatres, or intimate venues. Their latest release, The Great Western Road, is both a reflection on their journey and a fresh chapter filled with honesty, warmth, and a sense of renewed adventure.

The tour begins in Perth on 30 January before moving through Adelaide, Thirroul, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Deacon Blue 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 30 January – Astor Theatre, Perth

Sunday 1 February – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday 4 February – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Thursday 5 February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 7 February – Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday 10 February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Pre-sales begin Wednesday 1 October at 9:00am local time, with general public tickets available Friday 3 October at 9:00am local time via daltours.cc/deacon-blue.

