 Deacon Blue To Return To Australia In 2026 For 40th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com
Deacon Blue announce 2026 Australian tour for 40th anniversary with new album The Great Western Road.

Deacon Blue live photo supplied by Destroy All Lines

Deacon Blue To Return To Australia In 2026 For 40th Anniversary Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2025

in News

Scotland’s pop-rock icons Deacon Blue will return to Australia in January and February 2026, celebrating four decades together with their new studio album The Great Western Road and their first visit down under since 2023.

The tour will mark 40 years since the band first came together in Glasgow, led by singer-songwriter Ricky Ross. What began in 1985 as a group of young musicians finding their voice quickly evolved into one of Scotland’s most enduring exports.

Deacon Blue’s debut album Raintown arrived in 1987, painting an evocative portrait of urban life in Glasgow. With tracks such as Dignity and Loaded, the record earned critical acclaim and introduced the band’s unique mix of pop, rock, and soul. It was followed in 1989 by When the World Knows Your Name, a commercial breakthrough that topped the UK charts and produced timeless hits including Real Gone Kid, Wages Day and Fergus Sings the Blues.

The 1990s brought further success with albums such as Fellow Hoodlums (1991) and Whatever You Say, Say Nothing (1993), both demonstrating the group’s knack for combining big melodies with sharp social commentary. By the mid-90s, Deacon Blue had sold millions of records worldwide and built a reputation as one of the UK’s most compelling live acts.

After disbanding in 1994, Ross and vocalist Lorraine McIntosh pursued individual projects before reuniting Deacon Blue in 1999 for a greatest hits collection and live shows. A second chapter followed, with the band steadily returning to recording and touring throughout the 2000s. Their later albums – including The Hipsters (2012), Believers (2016), and City of Love (2020) – cemented their reputation not only as heritage favourites but also as a band still willing to push forward creatively.

Now in 2026, Deacon Blue have become a multi-generational band with a catalogue of anthems that continue to resonate, whether performed in stadiums, theatres, or intimate venues. Their latest release, The Great Western Road, is both a reflection on their journey and a fresh chapter filled with honesty, warmth, and a sense of renewed adventure.

The tour begins in Perth on 30 January before moving through Adelaide, Thirroul, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Deacon Blue 2026 Australian Tour Dates
Friday 30 January – Astor Theatre, Perth
Sunday 1 February – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Wednesday 4 February – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
Thursday 5 February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 7 February – Forum, Melbourne
Tuesday 10 February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Pre-sales begin Wednesday 1 October at 9:00am local time, with general public tickets available Friday 3 October at 9:00am local time via daltours.cc/deacon-blue.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dream Theater with James LaBrie, John Petrucci, John Myung, Jordan Rudess, and Mike Portnoy
Dream Theater Announce Long-Awaited Return to Australia With Iconic Line-Up

Progressive metal titans Dream Theater will finally return to Australian stages in 2026 for the first time in fifteen years, and this time they’re coming armed with their most celebrated line-up. James LaBrie, John Petrucci, John Myung, Jordan Rudess, and the long-awaited return of founding drummer Mike Portnoy will perform An Evening With Dream Theater across four cities, celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary.

September 1, 2025
Icehouse, Iva Davies - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Icehouse To Mark 40th Anniversary Throughout 2017

2017 will mark the 40th anniversary since Iva Davis formed Icehouse originally as Flowers in Sydney.

August 11, 2016
Richard Clapton, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton To Mark 40th Anniversary With 6th Annual State Theatre Show

Richard Clapton will return to Sydney’s State Theatre in November for his sixth annual concert this year titled ‘The Best Years Of Our Lives’.

August 3, 2013
David Bowie - photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
David Bowie John I’m Only Dancing 40th Anniversary Single Coming

Following the Record Store Day release of the limited edition Starman 7" picture disc, EMI will release a 40th anniversary limited edition 7" picture disc of David Bowie's John, I'm Only Dancing. The disc will be released on September 11 in the U.S. and September 3 in the rest of the world.

July 20, 2012
Neil Diamond Hot August Night
Neil Diamond Hot August Night 40th Anniversary Edition Coming

Universal music will release a new 40th anniversary edition of the Neil Diamond classic 'August Night'.

July 13, 2012
Queen
Queen Audition For Queen Covers Band

Queen drummer Roger Taylor is holding auditions to put together a Queen cover band to mark the 40th anniversary of the band.

September 22, 2011