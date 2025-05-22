Dead and Company To Play Three San Francisco Shows To Mark 60 Years of The Grateful Dead - Noise11.com

Since 2015, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bobby Weir, have been Dead and Company.

Kreutzmann and Weir were co-founders of The Grateful Dead in 1965. Hart joined two years later in 1967. John Mayer joined the founding fathers of the band to form Dead and Company is 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of the band and they are still going.

The first show under the name The Grateful Dead was on 4 December, 1965 in San Jose.

Dead and Company will perform three shows at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Each night will begin with up to 75-minute special guest sets from Billy Strings on Friday, August 1, Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson on Saturday, August 2, and Trey Anastasio Band on Sunday, August 3.

In true Grateful Dead tradition, every show will be unique with a totally different setlist every night.

Dead and Company have not released any studio recording. Concert recordings of every show are available from livedead.co

