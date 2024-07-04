Deep Purple Sounding Like Classic Deep Purple on ‘Lazy Sod’ - Noise11.com

Deep Purple have released another preview of the ‘=1’ album and ‘Lazy Sod’ sounds like classic Deep Purple.

Check out ‘Lazy Sod’. It feels like it would fit on any of the early 70s Purple albums.

Ian Gillan told Rocks mag, “Recently, a young journalist asked me how many songs I had written in my life. I replied that the last time my assistant counted, twenty years ago, it was over 500. I felt quite accomplished until she pointed out Dolly Parton’s 5,000 songs, calling me a lazy sod. I couldn’t help but agree and wrote down the exchange in my notebook.”

‘=1’ will be released on 19 July, 2024.

Tracklisting (CD/2LP):

Side A

1. Show Me

2. A Bit On The Side

3. Sharp Shooter

4. Portable Door

Side B

5. Old-Fangled Thing

6. If I Were You

7. Pictures Of You

8. I’m Saying Nothin’

Side C

9. Lazy Sod

10. Now You’re Talkin’

11. No Money To Burn

Side D

12. I’ll Catch You

13. Bleeding Obvious

Tracklisting (DVD):

Disc 1: Audio Tracks 1 – 13

Disc 2: Documentary ‘Access All Areas’ on DVD.

