Demi Lovato Left With Hearing and Vision Loss - Noise11.com

Demi Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018 has left her with vision and hearing impairment.

Lovato revealed she continues to battle health issues due to “complications” from a reported drug overdose five years ago, which saw her suffer three strokes and a heart attack.

“It actually caused a disability,” she said during an interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show. “I have vision impairment and hearing impairment… That’s the closest thing that I have to a regret is that because of what it’s caused me today. Like, I don’t drive because I have blind spots in my vision.”

Demi went on to explain that the issues she faces with her vision serve as a reminder of how she wants to live her life going forward.

“Anytime I look at something – like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face,” Demi explained to host Andy. “And so it’s a constant reminder to stay on the right path, because I never want that to happen again.”

Demi also reflected on how far she has come since the incident, revealing what she has learnt from the traumatic experience.

“I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful, because I didn’t believe it,” Demi added. “And two I wish that someone would’ve told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes.”

During the interview, Demi was also asked who she would most like to collaborate with. The star revealed Kelly Clarkson is top of her list because she grew up “idolising her”.

“We just have to find the right song,” she teased.

Demi’s new album, Revamped, will feature hits from her career including Cool for the Summer and Heart Attack reimagined as rock songs.

Revamped will also include a collaboration with Guns N Roses guitarist Slash, with the pair teaming up on the track Sorry Not Sorry.

