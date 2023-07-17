Dexys Premiere ‘My Submission’ Video - Noise11.com

Dexys (formerly known as Dexys Midnight Runners) are getting closer to the release of the new album ‘The Feminine Divine’ due 28 July, 2023.

The latest preview of the album is the track ‘My Submission’.

Kevin has described ‘The Feminine Divine’ as an awakening. He told Noise11, “I tried to respect women and what they say. Feminism, women’s rights, fair enough. They should have the same pay and be treated equally. Of course. I didn’t really think of it any more than that but when I sort of started to do some courses and they started to refer to women as Goddesses. My first reaction was ‘what, you’re not a Goddess’. As time went on and I did more and more and dropped into my body more and not so much in the head, I thought they actually are Goddesses and they are incredible powerful. A lot of us men are afraid of them and we’ve been trying to hold them down just by being in society. That was an awakening”.

‘The Feminine Divine’ is the first Dexys album of original material since ‘One Day I’m Going To Soar’ in 2012.

