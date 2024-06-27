Diplo Sued For Unlawful Dissemination - Noise11.com

Diplo has been sued for unlawful dissemination of explicit content.

An unnamed woman has alleged the music producer distributed her intimate images and videos, in a lawsuit filed in California on Thursday.

The woman, referred to in the filing as Jane Doe, alleged she began an intimate relationship with Diplo – whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz – in June 2016. She alleged their relationship continued until October 2023.

In November 2023, the woman alleged, she learned Diplo had distributed images and videos of their sexual interactions, without her consent.

“Tragically, this is not the first time the defendant has shamed and violated a woman by disseminating intimate images without her consent,” the woman’s legal representative Helene Weiss said, in a statement shared with Variety.

“Diplo’s alleged illicit pattern of behavior illustrates the harm he’s caused Jane Doe, and other young women just like her. Our client deserves justice, and she’s hopeful that this litigation may serve as a catalyst in ending the defendant’s repeated victimization of women once and for all.”

Another lawyer, Micha Liberty, described the woman’s filing as an act of “bravery”.

“Revenge pornography is an abhorrent violation of privacy and trust, inflicting profound emotional trauma on victims like Jane Doe,” Micha told Variety. “Jane Doe’s bravery in speaking out against this injustice is a powerful reminder of the need for systemic change to support and safeguard all survivors of such violations.

