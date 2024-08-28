 Disclosure Show Shut Down Due To Overcrowding - Noise11.com
Disclosure, music news, nosie11.com

Disclosure

Disclosure Show Shut Down Due To Overcrowding

by Music-News.com on August 29, 2024

in News

Disclosure’s performance at a dance event in London over the weekend (24-25.08.24) was halted after just five minutes due to overcrowding.

The duo took to the stage to perform as part of the Boiler Room’s World Tour event at Lee Valley Showground in Waltham Cross on Sunday (25.08.24) but the gig was axed just minutes after they started their set as crowd surges in the tent led to safety fears.

A source told MixMag: “[People started] queuing to enter the tent half an hour before Disclosure’s set … [After five minutes security] closed off the tent and barricaded the entrance, moving people back”.

The band explained the cancellation in a message posted on Instagram, writing: “It’s out of our control but the festival has deemed it unsafe for us to play due to crowd surges. We worked really hard on the set for months, flew from Los Angeles just to do it and are honestly heartbroken we can’t play.

“We won’t be coming back on, but hope to see you soon again London.”

Boiler Room added in a statement: “Our secret guests, Disclosure, pulled a massive crowd in London … We unfortunately had to halt their set due to such high demand – not their fault … [It] became clear five minutes into their set that a big proportion of festivalgoers wanted to get into the tent to see them, so as a safety precaution, the set was halted.”

After being unable to play at the event, the duo went on to perform a pop-up gig at the Kindred record store in North London instead and the fun set helped them end their weekend on a high.

In a post on Instagram, they thanked fans for coming to see them, writing: “Big up everyone that came down … That room was so sweaty by the end but we managed to flip the whole weekend on its head with your energy. Big love.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Halsey
Halsey To Release The Great Impersonator Album

Halsey has announced the "confessional concept album" 'The Great Impersonator'.

12 hours ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Starts Work On Next Album

Lizzo has teased that she's started work on a new album. Lizzo shared a steamy video of herself in a very revealing red swimsuit leaving little to the imagination, and used the clip to hint at new music in the pipeline.

17 hours ago
Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Preps Second Album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’

Thelma Plum will release her second album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’ in October.

1 day ago
Hozier Facebook photo
Hozier Postpones Two Shows Due To Virus

Hozier has postponed two concerts after falling ill with a virus.

1 day ago
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Cancels Dubai Over Sudan War

Macklemore has cancelled his October show in Dubai, scheduled for 4 October.

3 days ago
Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Daniel Platzman Quits Imagine Dragons

Daniel Platzman has left Imagine Dragons after more than a decade.

6 days ago
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Avicii’s Personal Items To Be Auctioned For Charity

Avicii's personal belongings are going up for auction to raise funds for the late DJ's namesake charity.

August 21, 2024