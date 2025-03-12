Disturbed To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Sickness’ - Noise11.com

Disturbed with mark the 25th anniversary of the debut album ‘The Sickness’ with an expanded 3CD, 1 LP box set with demos, b-sides and a 14 track concert to be released on 21 Match 2025.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with David Draiman:

Two songs ‘I Will Not Break’ “a necessary song, about becoming stronger than the forces that constantly try to tear you down.” For the song, the band again teamed up with the Divisive’sproducer WZRD BLD (Knocked Loose, Ice Nine Kills) and new mix of ‘Glass Shatters’ with a Stone Cold Steve Austin intro preview the new collection.

Disturbed – The Sickness 25th Anniversary Edition

Deluxe Box Set

Original Album – LP & CD

1 Voices

2 The Game

3 Stupify

4 Down With The Sickness

5 Violence Fetish

6 Fear

1 Numb

2 Want

3 Conflict

4 Shout 2000

5 Droppin Plates

6 Meaning Of Life

CD 2 (Demos and Rarities)

1 The Game Demo (unreleased)

2 Stupify Demo (unreleased)

3 Down With The Sickness Demo (unreleased)

4 Want Demo (unreleased)

5 Shout Demo (unreleased)

6 Droppin’ Plates Demo (unreleased)

7 Meaning of Life Demo (unreleased)

8 God Of The Mind Released on 10th anniversary CD/2LP version (The Lost Children)

9 A Welcome Burden Released on 10th anniversary CD/2LP version (The Lost Children)

10 Stupify The Forbidden “Fu” mix

11 Glass Shatters (New Mix) AKA “Stone Cold Theme”. New Mix with Steve Austin intro (Unreleased Version)

CD 3 (Live- Recorded live at The Palladium, Los Angeles- April 18 2001)

1 Want (Live)

2 Fear (Live)

3 Droppin’ Plates (Live)

4 Fetish (Live)

5 Stupify (Live)

6 Numb (Live)

7 God Of The Mind (Live)

8 Shout 2000 (Live)

9 Voices (Live)

10 Meaning Of Life (Live)

11 Conflict (live)

12 The Game (Live)

13 Walk (Live)

14 Down With The Sickness (Live)

15 Voices (Live) Recorded live at the Metro, Chicago (March 10 2000)

16 Stupify (Live) Recorded live at the London Astoria (February 25 2001)

