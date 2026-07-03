DMA's Release New Single 'Killing Time' Ahead Of Self-Titled Fifth Album - Noise11 Music News

DMA’s have unveiled new single ‘Killing Time’, the latest preview of the Sydney band’s forthcoming self-titled fifth studio album, due for release on 21 August.

by Paul Cashmere

DMA’s have released ‘Killing Time’, a fast-paced new single that offers another glimpse of the band’s forthcoming self-titled album, scheduled for release on 21 August through Wonderlick Recording Company, Sony Music Australia and RCA UK.

The track follows recent releases ‘My Baby’s Place’, ‘Heatin Park’ and ‘Hurracane’, with the latter reaching No. 1 on the Hot Hits Australia chart. ‘Heatin Park’ has also gained broader exposure through its use in Channel Nine’s Wallabies promotional campaign.

‘Killing Time’ arrives at a significant moment for DMA’s. The album, simply titled DMA’s, marks the Sydney group’s fifth studio release and their first new full-length project since How Many Dreams? in 2023. The record was written and recorded between the band’s own studio in Glebe, Sydney and sessions in Los Angeles, reflecting an increasingly international approach to the trio’s songwriting and production.

According to the band, the self-titled album captures an evolution of their established sound while incorporating new sonic elements. Most of the record was co-produced by DMA’s alongside Grammy Award nominated producer Lach Bostock of Mansionair, with additional contributions from Norwegian producer and songwriter Jimi Somewhere and Australian producer Styalz Fuego.

Since emerging from Sydney’s independent music scene more than a decade ago, DMA’s have built a reputation for anthemic guitar-driven songs that have resonated both in Australia and internationally. The trio, comprising vocalist Tommy O’Dell, guitarist Matt Mason and guitarist Johnny Took, first attracted attention with their 2014 debut single ‘Delete’ and self-titled EP.

The group was initially formed as a side project by Took and Mason, who had been playing together in the Sydney alt-country and bluegrass outfit Little Bastard before shifting their focus entirely to DMA’s. Their debut album, Hills End, released in 2016, established them as one of Australia’s most prominent contemporary rock acts and reached the ARIA Top 10.

Each of the band’s subsequent albums has also charted inside the Australian Top 10. The Glow, released in 2020, reached No. 2 in Australia and No. 4 in the UK, while How Many Dreams? peaked at No. 3 in the UK charts. Across their catalogue, DMA’s have accumulated more than 500 million streams and delivered four multi-platinum singles.

The band has also become known for its live performances, appearing at major international festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Splendour in the Grass. In 2021, DMA’s played their largest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace before an audience exceeding 10,000 people.

Among their most celebrated recordings is their Like A Version interpretation of Cher’s ‘Believe’. Originally placing at No. 6 in Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2016, the recording later topped Triple J’s Hottest 100 of Like A Versions of All Time in 2023, becoming one of the defining moments of the station’s long-running segment.

Industry recognition has followed. DMA’s have received multiple ARIA Award nominations across their career and won Best Group at the 2023 ARIA Awards. They have also placed 13 songs in Triple J’s Hottest 100 and collected several AIR Award wins, including Independent Album of the Year and Best Independent Rock Album or EP for The Glow.

The release of DMA’s will be accompanied by an Australian headline tour later this year. The run begins in Brisbane on 27 November and concludes with a hometown performance at Sydney Opera House Forecourt. The shows will feature material from the new album alongside a special Hills End set and selections from the band’s back catalogue.

Following the Australian dates, DMA’s will take the tour to the United Kingdom and Ireland in February 2027, extending what has become one of the more successful international careers by an Australian rock band of the past decade.

Dates:

27 November 2026, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

4 December 2026, Melbourne, PICA

12 December 2026, Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

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