Peter Freebairn Releases Reflective New Single 'Coming Down' - Noise11 Music News

Melbourne singer-songwriter Peter Freebairn has released his latest single, ‘Coming Down’, a deeply personal indie-pop track exploring self-doubt, vulnerability and the challenge of reconciling expectations with reality.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne songwriter and producer Peter Freebairn has unveiled his new single, ‘Coming Down’, released on 19 June through independent label Pop Preservation Society. The track marks the latest chapter in an increasingly personal run of releases from the veteran musician, following recent singles ‘Sweet Emotion’ and ‘The Girl I Know’.

At just over three minutes in length, ‘Coming Down’ is built around themes of uncertainty and emotional reckoning. The song centres on the idea that confidence and self-belief can be fragile, particularly when life does not unfold as expected.

Opening with acoustic guitar and piano, the recording gradually introduces brushed drums from longtime collaborator Paul Boyle. The arrangement remains understated throughout, allowing the song’s lyrical themes to take centre stage.

The emotional pivot comes with the line, “I thought I was street wise, but I was lost,” before the song moves into a chorus that confronts disappointment and self-reflection:

“And now I’m coming down

And it’s hard as hell

And I just can’t be found

It’s like the weight of the world

On my shoulders”

Freebairn performs all vocals and instrumentation on the recording, apart from Boyle’s drum contribution. His falsetto vocal delivery provides much of the song’s emotional lift, reinforcing its introspective mood.

The release continues a long musical journey for Freebairn, whose career spans more than three decades. Raised in Melbourne’s northern suburbs during the 1970s, he developed an early fascination with the guitar, purchasing his first instrument at age 11 and forming his first band, RAGE, with his brother Ross when he was 14.

At 17, Freebairn relocated to Sydney, performing on the Northern Beaches pub circuit with rock outfit Neo Classique before returning to Melbourne. Wider recognition came in the early 2000s with The Wish, the pop-rock band that secured a publishing deal with BMG and worked with Savage Garden’s Daniel Jones. The group achieved national radio success with songs including ‘Love Is Alive’ and ‘Gotta Let You Know’.

Freebairn’s songwriting also gained international exposure when his composition ‘Faith Alive’, written in response to the September 11 attacks, was featured on the American television series Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip and broadcast during the 2006 Golden Globe Awards.

He later formed Radio Vertigo before launching his solo career in 2019. His debut album, Silhouettes & Cigarettes, arrived in 2024 and established his melodic power-pop and indie-rock approach as an independent artist.

‘Coming Down’ represents another step in that evolution. Drawing on classic songwriting traditions and personal storytelling, the single presents Freebairn at his most introspective to date.

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