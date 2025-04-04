 Dog Trumpet Have A Video for ‘Live Forever’ - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet

Dog Trumpet

Dog Trumpet Have A Video for ‘Live Forever’

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2025

in News

Dog Trumpet have premiered the video for their first song of 2025, ‘Live Forever’.

About the song Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa say of the Red song, “The lyrics are impressionistic and slightly ambivalent, expressing a fear of good and bad things and questioning any desire, to live forever. The song is the title track from the new album, our 9th which will be out on 11th July 2025.”

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa started Dog Trumpet during down time for Mental As Anything. As it turns out they were with Mentals for 24 years. Dog Trumpet has now clocked up 35 years.

