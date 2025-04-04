Dog Trumpet Have A Video for ‘Live Forever’ - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet have premiered the video for their first song of 2025, ‘Live Forever’.

About the song Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa say of the Red song, “The lyrics are impressionistic and slightly ambivalent, expressing a fear of good and bad things and questioning any desire, to live forever. The song is the title track from the new album, our 9th which will be out on 11th July 2025.”

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa started Dog Trumpet during down time for Mental As Anything. As it turns out they were with Mentals for 24 years. Dog Trumpet has now clocked up 35 years.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

