Dog Trumpet Prepare For Next Album ‘Shadowland’ - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet are preparing for the release of their eighth album ‘Shadowland’.

Dog Trumpet previewed ‘Shadowland’ when they shared the biting commentary ‘Fucking Idiots’ in May.

Dog Trumpet fans were also treated to the entire Dog Trumpet catalogue on vinyl for the very first time just recently.

https://dogtrumpet.net/shop–2

Dog Trumpet are now once again fully activating as a live band with shows coming up 16 September in Marrickville, Sydney and 23 September at Turner, ACT with more shows on the way soon.

Upcoming shows;

Django Bar Marrickville -Friday 16th Sept. Tickets: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/t6a12/dog_trumpet.aspx

Polish White Eagle Club Turner ACT – Friday 23rd Sept. Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/CAPBM

River Art Festival Moruya – Sat 24th Sept. Tickets: https://www.riverofart.com.au/luminous-art-after-dark/

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa formed Dog Trumpet in 1990 and released their first album ‘Two Heads One Brain’ in 1991. The previous album ‘Great South Road’ was released in May 2020.

The ‘Shadowland’ album comes out on 4th November and will be available on Vinyl, CD & digital.

Next single comes out 9th Sept – ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’ was written by Peter O’Doherty.

