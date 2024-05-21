Dog Trumpet Preview ‘Space and time’ Ahead of Tour Kick Off This Week - Noise11.com

On Friday May 24, Dog Trumpet will release new music and perform new music. The song ‘Space and Time’ is the first new song since the release of the ‘Shadowland’ album in 2022.

Dog Trumpet will launch ‘Space and Time’ in Sydney at The Great Club in Marrickville and then over the course of the next month trek across New South Wales, Queensland and then into Victoria.

Space and Time Tour May/June 2024

24.5.24 – The Great Club Marrickville NSW

25.5.24 – Vivid Sydney NSW

26.5.24 – The Servo Food Truck Bar Port Kembla NSW

7.6.24 – Wallaby Hotel Mudgeeraba Qld

8.6.24. – Royal Quarters Nundah Qld

9.6.24 – Kings Beach Tavern Kings Beach Qld

21.6.24 – Star Hotel Yackandandah Vic

22.6.24 – Volt Ballarat Vic w/ #SnarskiCircusLindyBand

23.6.24 – Brunswick Ballroom Brunswick Vic w/ #SnarskiCircusLindyBand special guests Jonnie Goes To Church.

Pre-save ‘Space and Time’ ahead of the Friday release here.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

