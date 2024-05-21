 Dog Trumpet Preview ‘Space and time’ Ahead of Tour Kick Off This Week - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet Space and Time

Dog Trumpet Space and Time

Dog Trumpet Preview ‘Space and time’ Ahead of Tour Kick Off This Week

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2024

in News

On Friday May 24, Dog Trumpet will release new music and perform new music. The song ‘Space and Time’ is the first new song since the release of the ‘Shadowland’ album in 2022.

Dog Trumpet will launch ‘Space and Time’ in Sydney at The Great Club in Marrickville and then over the course of the next month trek across New South Wales, Queensland and then into Victoria.

Space and Time Tour May/June 2024
24.5.24 – The Great Club Marrickville NSW
25.5.24 – Vivid Sydney NSW
26.5.24 – The Servo Food Truck Bar Port Kembla NSW
7.6.24 – Wallaby Hotel Mudgeeraba Qld
8.6.24. – Royal Quarters Nundah Qld
9.6.24 – Kings Beach Tavern Kings Beach Qld
21.6.24 – Star Hotel Yackandandah Vic
22.6.24 – Volt Ballarat Vic w/ #SnarskiCircusLindyBand
23.6.24 – Brunswick Ballroom Brunswick Vic w/ #SnarskiCircusLindyBand special guests Jonnie Goes To Church.

Pre-save ‘Space and Time’ ahead of the Friday release here.

