Dog Trumpet To Play Shadowland Showcase For Sydney - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet have a show for Sydney on Friday 25 November at The Great Club in Marrickville.

The Marrickville show will showcase the new Dog Trumpet album ‘Shadowland’ which bookends the pandemic era with the previous album ‘Great South Road’ coming out right at the start of Covid.

Like ‘Great South Road’, ‘Shadowland’ features individual observations on both a political and social level including this brilliant insight into the last few years.

Dog Trumpet is Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty, two original members of iconic Aria award winning and Hall of Fame band Mental As Anything.

Dog Trumpet 2023 also features Bernie Hayes on Bass, Guitar and Vocal and Jim Elliott – Drums (Cruel Sea).

Dog Trumpet will be showcasing the new album Shadowland along with Dog Trumpet and Mentals favourites

Tickets: https://bnds.us/90scra

