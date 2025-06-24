Dolly Parton To Play Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton, who hasn’t toured regularly in nearly a decade, has announced a six-concert run at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The mini-residency, titled Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, runs from 4 to 13 December and coincides with the busy National Finals Rodeo.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Parton shared in a statement.

“I haven’t worked Vegas in years, and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars, and I hope you are as well. See you there.”

In a follow-up post on social media, she added, “Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling!”

In the official announcement, the show series is described as “a hit-driven concert event bringing global superstar Dolly Parton back to Vegas for her first extended run in 32 years.

“Weaving together seven decades of classic hits and fan favourites including 9 to 5, Jolene, I Will Always Love You, Coat of Many Colours and many more, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved entertainers at the peak of her success.”

The Vegas shows will cap a busy year for the country icon. She’s also a producer of a stage musical called Dolly: An Original Musical, which is expected to hit Broadway in 2026.

