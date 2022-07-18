 Drake Appears To Have Confirmed Swedish Police Run-In - Noise11.com
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake Appears To Have Confirmed Swedish Police Run-In

by Paul Cashmere on July 19, 2022

in News

Drake has seemingly confirmed he had an encounter with the police in Sweden last week.

Drake and the words “Free Drake” trended on Twitter on Thursday last week after rumours started swirling on social media that he had been arrested by local police in a nightclub in Stockholm. His representatives were quick to dispel the speculation and told The Hollywood Reporter that the rumours were untrue.

However, on Sunday, Drake seemed to confirm he had an encounter with Swedish police when he uploaded a series of pictures from his recent trip to Europe on Instagram.

One photo shows a folded piece of A4 paper with the word “Polisen”, the Swedish word for police, on the letterhead followed by the title: “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.”

The document, which Drake had seemingly been given by the Swedish authorities, explains his rights as a suspect or detainee and what happens next in the process. The printed hand-out informs him that he has a right to know what he is suspected of and why he is being detained and explains that he can demand his home country’s consulate be notified of his detainment if he wishes.

Drake star did not clarify any details regarding his purported detainment in Sweden.

It was reported last week that he had been arrested for marijuana possession in a nightclub, but this has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Swedish police declined to divulge much information with The Daily Beast last week, however, they confirmed he was “not in custody”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Future Music Festival 2015 photo by Ros OGorman-17.jpg

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Kicks off Chromatica Ball Tour In Germany

Lady Gaga assured fans that she was feeling "more pain-free" than she has "in ages" as she kicked off The Chromatica Ball world tour in Germany over the weekend.

19 hours ago
Limp Bizkit, Noise11, Photo
Limp Bizkit Postpone Euro Tour Due To Fred Durst Health Issues

Limp Bizkit have postponed their UK and European tour due to frontman Fred Durst's "personal health concerns".

23 hours ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Pulls Out of Miami Festival

Kanye West has dropped out of his upcoming headlining performance at the Miami edition of Rolling Loud festival.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Sued For Unpaid Fees

Kanye West is being sued for $7 million (£5.9 million) for allegedly failing to pay a production company that worked on his Donda 2 release show and scrapped Coachella performance.

2 days ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
After The Cat Empire, Felix Riebl Starts His Solo Journey With ‘Everyday Amen’

Now that The Cat Empire is no more, Felix Riebl has a solo album coming. The first taste is the title track of the album ‘Everyday Amen’.

4 days ago
The Butterfly Effect credit Kane Hibberd
The Butterfly Effect Have A New Song Ahead of Album IV

Australia’s The Butterfly Effect have a new song ‘Visiting Hours’ as a preview to their upcoming album.

5 days ago
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Marcus Mumford To Release Debut Solo Album

Marcus Mumford has announced his debut solo album.

5 days ago