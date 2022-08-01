 Drake Cancels Shows After Testing Positive To Covid - Noise11.com
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake Cancels Shows After Testing Positive To Covid

by Music-News.com on August 2, 2022

in News

Drake has cancelled a concert scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada on Monday night.

Drake was set to appear alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for the Young Money Reunion show at the Budweiser Stage.

However, Drake took to his Instagram Stories on Monday morning and revealed that he had been forced to postpone the gig as he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it booked,” he wrote. “Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

The news comes after Drake made headlines for inviting fellow Canadian star Nelly Furtado to the stage during his set in Toronto last Thursday night, where she performed her 2001 hit, I’m Like a Bird.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Future Music Festival 2015 photo by Ros OGorman-17.jpg

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Justin Bieber in Sydney
Justin Bieber Back Working After Health Scare

Justin Bieber is feeling "grateful to be back" on his Justice World Tour after taking a break due to a facial paralysis scare.

19 hours ago
Harry Styles Harrys House
Harry Styles Performs Wolf Alice Cover With Ellie Rowsell

Harry Styles duetted with Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell on his support act's track ‘No Hard Feelings’ in Lisbon on Sunday night (31.07.22).

19 hours ago
Me First and The Gimme Gimmes
Me First and The Gimme Gimmes Australian Tour Dates

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have a stack of Australian and New Zealand shows in 2023.

20 hours ago
Olly Alexander of Years & Years (photo from Years & Years Facebook page)
Years & Years Add Brisbane and Adelaide Shows

Olly Alexander (aka Years & Years) will play his own shows in Brisbane and Adelaide as well as the headline shows for the Summer Camp festival in Sydney and Melbourne.

21 hours ago
The Lumineers photo by Danny Clinch (supplied)
The Lumineers Australia and New Zealand Dates Revealed

The Lumineers will return to Australia in November.

22 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Responds To Criticism of Private Jet Use

Taylor Swift's representative has responded to a report criticising her use of private jets.

1 day ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Says Renaissance Album is First Part of a Trilogy

Beyoncé has indicated her Renaissance album is part of a wider project.

4 days ago