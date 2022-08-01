Drake Cancels Shows After Testing Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Drake has cancelled a concert scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada on Monday night.

Drake was set to appear alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for the Young Money Reunion show at the Budweiser Stage.

However, Drake took to his Instagram Stories on Monday morning and revealed that he had been forced to postpone the gig as he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it booked,” he wrote. “Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

The news comes after Drake made headlines for inviting fellow Canadian star Nelly Furtado to the stage during his set in Toronto last Thursday night, where she performed her 2001 hit, I’m Like a Bird.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

