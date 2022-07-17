 Drake Denies Arrest In Sweden - Noise11.com
Drake Denies Arrest In Sweden

by Music-News.com on July 18, 2022

Representatives for Drake have shut down reports suggesting he was arrested in Sweden on Thursday.

Drake and the words “Free Drake” trended on Twitter on Thursday night after rumours started swirling on social media that he had been arrested by local police in a nightclub in Stockholm.

His reps were quick to dispel the speculation and told The Hollywood Reporter that the rumours were untrue and the Canadian star had not been arrested. They insisted he was in his hotel in the Swedish capital.

According to The Daily Beast, the social media speculation suggested Drake had been arrested for marijuana possession in the Scandinavian city.

A spokesperson for the Swedish police told the publication that they could not reveal whether the rapper had been arrested, but they were able to confirm he was not in police custody.

“I cannot tell you any thing about that but I can confirm he is not in custody,” a spokesperson said.

Social media posts show that Drake arrived in Sweden in his baby blue private jet on Wednesday. Since he touched down in the country, local media reports claim he visited the trendy Östermalm district in Stockholm and ate at Ciccio’s restaurant.

It is unclear if Drake is in Sweden for business or pleasure.

He has yet to comment on the speculation

