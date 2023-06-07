 Dua Lipa Wins Copyright Case - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa Wins Copyright Case

by Music-News.com on June 8, 2023

in News

A judge has dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Dua Lipa over her 2020 single Levitating.

Dua Lupa was sued by the reggae band Artikal Sound System last year over alleged similarities between their 2017 tune Live Your Life and Levitating.

According to Billboard, U.S. District Judge Sunshine S. Sykes ruled on Monday that there was no evidence to suggest that any of the Levitating team had had access to the little-known reggae song.

Artikal Sound System claimed their tune was so readily available and frequently performed that the Levitating writers must have heard it, but Judge Sykes ruled that this argument was “too generic or too insubstantial” to sustain their claim.

“Plaintiffs’ failure to specify how frequently they performed Live Your Life publicly during the specified period, where these performances took place, and the size of the venues and/or audiences precludes the Court from finding that Plaintiffs’ live performances of the song plausibly contributed to its saturation of markets in which Defendants would have encountered it,” the judge wrote.

The band also offered a complex theory about how one of Lipa’s co-writers could have possibly heard their track.

Addressing the theory, the judge wrote, “These attenuated links, which bear little connection to either of the two musical compositions at issue here, also do not suggest a reasonable likelihood that defendants actually encountered plaintiffs’ song.”

Judge Sykes dismissed the case, however, she gave Artikal Sound System until 16 June to rectify the errors she had identified and re-file the complaint.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Vampire Weekend Frog on the Bass Drum
Vampire Weekend Vinyl Only Live Album Features Bob Dylan Cover

Vampire Weekend have released a live album ‘Frog on the Bass Drum Vol 1’ on vinyl only and it includes at 9 minute version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’.

12 hours ago
The Teskey Brothers-Credit Ian Laidlaw
The Teskey Brothers To Tour ‘The Winding Way’

With a third album for The Teskey Brothers on the way, the band will embark on ‘The Winding Way’ tour to treat fans to the new songs.

2 days ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Cancels All Upcoming Events

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all work commitments to "rest and recover" ahead of Glastonbury.

3 days ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj To Release First Album In Five Years

Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first album in five years was on the way.

3 days ago
Those Pretty Wrongs
Those Pretty Wrongs To Perform ‘Holiday Camp’ and Big Star Classics

Jody Stephens’ and Luther Russell’s Those Pretty Wrongs will return to Australia in August with not only the ‘Holiday Camp’ album to perform from start to finish but also the best of Big Star.

3 days ago
Son Little, music news, noise11.com
Son Little Announces Australian Dates

Son Little will plays dates in Australia in September and October.

June 1, 2023
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith and Madonna Confirm Collaboration

Sam Smith and Madonna have shared details about their new collaboration.

June 1, 2023