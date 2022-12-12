Eagles Are Finally Officially On YouTube - Noise11.com

Eagles have finally discovered YouTube. The legendary band has uploaded eight videos to its brand new YouTube channel.

Eagles fans can now see ‘Hole In The World’, ‘In The City’, ‘I Can’t Tell You Why’, ‘How Long’, ‘No More Cloudy Days’, ‘Hotel California’, ‘Take It Easy’ and ‘Busy Being Fabulous’ for the first time in HD or 4K format.

While the band has only been on YouTube for four days ‘Hotel California’ has already clocked up over one million views.

Two of the songs ‘How Long’ and ‘Busy Being Fabulous’ are from the last Eagles album ‘Long Road Out of Eden’ in 2007. So rarely seen.

Eagles on YouTube is at https://www.youtube.com/@eaglesband

