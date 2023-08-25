 Ed Sheeran Announces New Album Autumn Variations - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Announces New Album Autumn Variations

by Music-News.com on August 25, 2023

in News

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be releasing a new album, Autumn Variations.

Sheeran has revealed that he will be releasing a new album less than four months after the release of his sixth studio album, Subtract.

The upcoming 14-track album, titled Autumn Variations, will be produced by Aaron Dessner and released via his own Gingerbread Man Records on 29 September, one week after the final date of the U.S. leg of his Mathematics World Tour.

“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded,” Ed said in a statement.

“When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time,” Ed continued. “There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.”

The performer added that he was inspired when his dad and brother had introduced him to English composer Edward Elgar and his orchestral work Enigma Variations, featuring 14 compositions each reflecting a different figure in his life.

“This is what inspired me to make this album,” he said. “When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

The Mathematics World Tour, comprising of 88 shows, kicked off in Dublin on 23 April last year and is set to wrap up on 23 September in Los Angeles.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Avatar
Sweden’s Avatar Urgently Need A Support Act For Sydney on Saturday

Swedish band Avatar have a concert emergency in Sydney this Saturday (26 August 2023). The Sydney support Our Last Enemy has had to cancel after their guitarist broke his arm.

23 hours ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper Christens Oh My Goddess! Tour After Final Small Town Temple Single

Ella Hooper is heading back on the road for the ‘Oh My Goddess!’ tour marking the final single from her Small Town Temple album.

2 days ago
Jack Antonoff
Jack Antonoff Signs To Dirty Hit Records

Jack Antonoff has signed to The 1975's label Dirty Hit and is set to join forces with the band's manager and label boss Jamie Oborne.

2 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Another Pop Star Dumps Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande has become the latest music star to reportedly part ways with her manager Scooter Braun.

2 days ago
Pharrell Williams Is Working on New N.E.R.D.

Pharrell Williams has been working on new N.E.R.D. music.

3 days ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd To Play Three Shows In Australia in November/December

The Weeknd will perform stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this November and December. There is also one show for New Zealand for Auckland on 7 December.

3 days ago
Miley Cyrus, Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros OGorman
Miley Cyrus Has New Music On The Way

Miley Cyrus has announced she will be releasing a new single dedicated to her "loyal fans".

August 18, 2023