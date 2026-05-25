Ed Sheeran Leaves Warner Music After 15-Year Partnership Ends - Noise11 Music News

Ed Sheeran has confirmed he has left Warner Music after 15 years, closing a relationship that took him from pub gigs and sofa surfing to becoming one of the most commercially successful recording artists of the streaming era.

by Paul Cashmere

Ed Sheeran has formally ended his 15 year association with Warner Music, confirming in a message to fans that he has stepped away from Atlantic Records and Asylum Records after a partnership that generated eight studio albums, global sales exceeding 170 million units and some of the most commercially dominant releases of the modern music era. Sheeran said the decision was driven by personal and professional change rather than conflict with the label.

The move marks a significant development in contemporary music business circles because Sheeran has long been regarded as one of Warner Music Group’s most important global artists. His catalogue has not only delivered chart success but has also become a central streaming asset for the company.

For fans, the news may not immediately change what arrives on streaming services or radio playlists, but it reflects a broader shift in the industry where established artists increasingly seek greater ownership and control of their future recordings. Over the past decade, artists at the top tier of the business have increasingly built structures that allow them to retain creative independence while maintaining relationships with major distributors.

In a newsletter sent to fans, Sheeran made it clear that his departure was not driven by dissatisfaction.

“This isn’t a ‘disgruntled artist leaves record label’ type situation,” he wrote.

“This is a boy who started as a teenager on the company with different priorities, to the father of 2 man who exists now, who feels like he needs a shift and change in the way he does things professionally.”

He added that he was leaving “with so much love and gratitude” for what had been achieved during the partnership.

Sheeran also reflected on his early connection with the company and the role played by Ed Howard, who later became Co-President of Atlantic Records UK.

“I met Ed Howard from Asylum Records at a show in Notting Hill when I was 18 and I ended up crashing at his and his now wife’s house,” Sheeran wrote.

“I honestly didn’t know at the time he worked at a record label. I thought he was just someone cool who was letting me crash on his sofa.”

Sheeran said Howard and former Asylum executive Ben Cook supported him long before international success arrived.

“All the tiny tiny pub gigs no one came to, they came to.”

The relationship ultimately developed into one of the industry’s defining artist and label partnerships. After signing with Asylum in 2011, Sheeran released his debut album Plus, beginning a run that transformed him from a singer songwriter playing small venues into a global stadium attraction.

His 2017 album Divide set Spotify first day streaming records and generated one of the largest touring campaigns in music history. The accompanying Divide Tour later became the highest grossing tour ever recorded across its full run.

Subsequent releases including No.6 Collaborations Project, Equals, Subtract, Autumn Variations and most recently Play continued his commercial momentum while also showing a gradual shift toward greater independence.

Recent projects have increasingly involved Sheeran’s own Gingerbread Man Records operation, with Warner’s distribution infrastructure supporting releases. Sheeran indicated that arrangement will continue for his newer material while Warner retains stewardship of his earlier catalogue.

Warner Music Group acknowledged the end of the formal relationship in a statement praising the artist’s contribution to the company.

“Warner Music Group is proud to have supported Ed through his discovery and remarkable rise over the past 15 years and grateful for his continued partnership,” the company said.

Ed Howard also reflected on Sheeran’s development from an emerging artist into a major global figure.

“From the sofa surfing teenager I met in 2009 to the global music icon he is today, Ed has spent the last 15 years showing the world what happens when unmatched talent meets unwavering integrity,” Howard said.

Questions now turn toward what happens next. Industry speculation has suggested that Sheeran could pursue a future arrangement with another major label, including reported interest from Universal Music Group, although no agreement has been confirmed.

For now, Sheeran appears focused on the longer term rather than immediate structural changes. He remains on the road with his current Loop Tour and continues developing his planned series of future releases following Play.

“My life is hugely different now to what it was when I was a teenager,” Sheeran wrote.

“I am, underneath it all, a singer songwriter who plays pub gigs. And I’ve sorta morphed into this pop star who plays stadiums over 15 years.”

As the next chapter begins, one of the music industry’s most successful artist and label partnerships moves into its next phase, with ownership, independence and future creative direction likely to shape whatever comes next.

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