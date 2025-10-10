Eddie Benjamin and Shawn Mendes Find Solace and Simplicity on ‘Home' - Noise11.com

Australian singer, songwriter, and producer Eddie Benjamin has joined forces with his friend and long-time collaborator Shawn Mendes for a delicate and emotionally charged new single titled Home.

Performed on acoustic guitar and co-produced by Eddie with Alex Salibian, known for his work with Harry Styles, Home is a study in emotional tension. The song captures that fragile moment between holding on and letting go. “I wanna fall into your collar, it makes the world a little smaller,” Eddie sings in the opening verse, his tone weighted with quiet longing. Mendes mirrors the sentiment with equal vulnerability, offering a verse that feels like an inner dialogue – “I have this recurring dream, you build a life with someone else. I swear I want you to be happy, hell, I want that for myself.”

The accompanying video, directed by Mitch deQuilettes, who has previously worked with Shygirl and Childish Gambino, takes the same minimalist approach. Set in a forest at night, the clip features Eddie and Shawn alone with their guitars, playing to no one but the darkness. The visual’s simplicity mirrors the song’s theme of intimacy and isolation, capturing both artists’ chemistry and understated power as performers.

Eddie and Shawn’s creative partnership is a continuing story. The two collaborated throughout Mendes’ 2024 self-titled album, a record that marked a turning point for the Canadian artist, embracing more introspective songwriting and organic instrumentation. Speaking on their latest collaboration, Eddie said, “Creating Home with Shawn was a natural experience. I’m grateful to not only make music with my closest friends, but to do life with them, too.”

Both artists are currently touring North America on Mendes’ On The Road Again tour, which began on 25 September in Boston and wraps up on 17 October at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Eddie joins the run as the opening act, performing material from his debut album including his previous singles Maniac, Run!, and Driving.

Eddie Benjamin Live Dates 2025

12 Oct – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

14 Oct – San Francisco, CA – Frost Amphitheater*

17 Oct – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

*Supporting Shawn Mendes on On The Road Again Tour

Home marks the latest step in Eddie’s evolution as one of Australia’s most intriguing exports. His music blends the soulfulness of R&B with the melodic depth of pop and the rawness of rock, each release showing a new facet of his musicianship. His forthcoming full-length album explores love, loss, and connection, following a series of 2025 singles that have included the reflective Driving, the frenetic Run!, and the genre-hopping Maniac.

In the past two years, Benjamin has become a major creative force in the global pop scene. His production and writing credits across Justin Bieber’s surprise 2024 projects Swag and Swag II span nearly 30 tracks, including Daisies, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains in the Top 5. His debut on the chart came earlier that year with Swag, the album’s title track.

Born and raised in Bondi Beach, Sydney, Eddie’s early life was shaped by the rhythms of the ocean and the eclectic music of his surroundings. By his early teens, he was already performing in local jazz clubs, drawing inspiration from artists like Prince – whom he cites as a formative influence after seeing him perform live.

Moving to Los Angeles as a teenager, Eddie quickly found himself in the orbit of major artists such as Sia, Willow, Raye, Meghan Trainor, and Earth, Wind & Fire, all drawn to his musicality and intuitive production style.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)