 Eddie Vedder To Play Two EBRP Benefits In Seattle - Noise11.com
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Vedder To Play Two EBRP Benefits In Seattle

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2023

in News

Eddie Vedder has announced two solo shows for Seattle in October to benefit EB Research Partnership.

EB Research Partnership is the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa. EBRP has a goal to cure EB,a life-threatening genetic skin disorder affecting children from birth, by 2030 and in the process, pioneer an innovative model for all rare diseases. To learn more visit: www.ebresearch.org

Eddie and Jill Vedder founded EBRP in 2010.

A special ticket pre-sale for both concerts begins today for current Ten Club members who were active as of Sunday, August 20.

Public tickets will only be available through Ticketmaster Registration. Ticketmaster Registration opens today at 10am PT and closes Tuesday, August 22 at 5pm PT. To register, please visit: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/eddievedder

The two shows are at Benaroya Hall in Seattle on 23 and 24 October, 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Chemical Brothers, music news, noise11.com
New Chemical Brothers Track ‘Skipping Like A Stone’ features Beck

‘Skipping Like A Stone’, the new song from The Chemical Brothers, features special guest Beck.

41 mins ago
Ryan Adams. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ryan Adams Cancels All Upcoming Solo Shows for 2023

Ryan Adams has cancelled all of his solo shows for 2023 saying his health has been an issue.

2 hours ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera To Perform One Off Melbourne Show in November

Christina Aguilera will perform her first Australian show in 15 years with a one-off performance for Melbourne on 25 November.

7 hours ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish Take The Best of Everything Tour Everywhere In 2024

Chocolate Starfish will mark their 30th anniversary with dates in June, July, August, September and October 2024.

23 hours ago
Liam Gallagher Scores His Fifth UK No 1 Solo Album

Liam Gallagher secures his fifth solo Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Knebworth 22.

2 days ago
Gary Young of Pavement
R.I.P. Gary Young of Pavement, Aged 70

Garrit (Gary) Young, the original drummer for Pavement, has died at the age of 70.

4 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue Adds 10 More Shows To Her Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue has added 10 new dates for her Las Vegas residency after she was left "humbled" by the "overwhelming" response to her shows.

6 days ago