Eddie Vedder To Play Two EBRP Benefits In Seattle - Noise11.com

Eddie Vedder has announced two solo shows for Seattle in October to benefit EB Research Partnership.

EB Research Partnership is the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa. EBRP has a goal to cure EB,a life-threatening genetic skin disorder affecting children from birth, by 2030 and in the process, pioneer an innovative model for all rare diseases. To learn more visit: www.ebresearch.org

Eddie and Jill Vedder founded EBRP in 2010.

A special ticket pre-sale for both concerts begins today for current Ten Club members who were active as of Sunday, August 20.

Public tickets will only be available through Ticketmaster Registration. Ticketmaster Registration opens today at 10am PT and closes Tuesday, August 22 at 5pm PT. To register, please visit: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/eddievedder

The two shows are at Benaroya Hall in Seattle on 23 and 24 October, 2023.

