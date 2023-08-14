 Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story Is The Highlight of Melbourne International Film Festival - Noise11.com
Michael Gudinski Ego Soundtrack

Michael Gudinski Ego Soundtrack

Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story Is The Highlight of Melbourne International Film Festival

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2023

in News

In just a few months we’ve been presented with two remarkable music documentaries. ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ premiered in May and ‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ has screened for the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Both movies tell the story of success. Both Farnham and Gudinski climbed to the top of their field but the contrast in the personalities could not have been more different.

John Farnham’s lacked confidence and as actually started in ‘Finding The Voice’ by his manager Glenn Wheatley, probably suffered depression. Gudinski on the other hand was the complete opposite, as the title of his documentary alludes. Gudinski was driven by Ego, born to lead and a total risk taker.

‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ is a film by Paul Goldman who directed the ‘Better The Devil You Know’ video by Kylie Minogue and Elvis Costello’s ‘Veronica’ video as well as the movie about Frank Sinatra in Australia ‘The Night We Called It A Day’, starring Denis Hopper and Melanie Griffith.

‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ is a surprisingly honest account of the life of Michael Gudinski, giving a first-hand account of the other side of Michael the industry rarely saw, the family man. Sue Gudinski, Michael’s wife and Matt and Kate, his son and daughter, speak openly and honestly about Michael and the genuine human side of Michael is revealed. The contrast with that same man being discussed by Springsteen manager Jon Landau, Aussie promoter Michael Chugg, and manager John Watson contrasts Michael’s family and business lives. In business, Michael Gudinski was ruthless but as a family man, he was a loving, caring husband, father and grandparent.

As the co-founder of Mushroom Records and cofounder of Frontier Touring, Michael Gudinski built global business empires. The movie isn’t shy of talking about his heartbreak of eventually selling off Mushroom Records to Rupert Murdoch’s Festival Records who eventually sold the combined business to Warner Music. However, the reality was Gudinski was better at the music business than Murdoch and his people ever were and as the Murdoch music business value collapsed, the new Gudinski music empire was rebuilt with Warren Costello as Liberation Records and is bigger than before.

Murdoch wasn’t smart enough to do his due diligence on Gudinski, who held onto a goldmine in Mushroom Publishing, and the local and international touring businesses Premier Artists and Frontier Touring. Today, Frontier Touring is associated with American touring juggernaut AEG.

Michael Gudinski’s strength was his passion for the music, the artists and the audience. The business was driven by the art and that made him unique. That respect comes through with the respect we see for some of the world’s biggest stars in this movie. Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Jimmy Barnes, Billy Joel, Shirley Manson, Kylie Minogue and Ed Sheeran are just some of the people who speak fondly about the man as a person first and foremost. Many saw him as an enigma. He was a man of few words but made every word count.

There are a number of levels to this movie. It is definitely not a film just for the music industry. The music fan will appreciate and learn of a timeline that takes us from the Sunbury Music Festival on the 70s though to the current Australian rock stars. This is a movie about Music, Business and Family and how the three can co-exist.

Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story is screening in cinemas across Australia from August 30 and was part of MIFF.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Bron Robinson
Ian Moss Wraps 45 Years Of Australian Music History In Rivers Run Dry Show

It is pretty incredible that in the round two hours Ian Moss performs his ‘Rivers Run Dry’ show, music fans are treated to 45 years of Australian music history.

13 mins ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Premiere Back Room Video

Dog Trumpet have a brand new video for your viewing please. ‘Back Room’ is about “the past and present, touring, staying home, the repetition of the days”.

3 hours ago
Louis Tillet
Australian Singer Songwriter Louis Tillett Has Passed Away

Australian singer songwriter Louis Tillett has died after a battle with kidney disease over the past few years. Louis fronted The Wet Taxis and Paris Green and worked with Don Walker’s Catfish, Ed Kuepper’s Laughing Clowns, Rob Younger’s New Christs and Tex Perkins.

6 hours ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Watch Russell Morris The Real Thing Live With Orchestra (Noise11 World Premiere)

On Tuesday July 4, 2023, Russell Morris performed his career highlight. The symphonic performance of his greatest hits featured a 10-piece rock band and the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony, scored by David Hirschfelder and conducted by Peter Morris.

10 hours ago
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
Red Hot Summer Is Coming To Mildura In November

Red Hot Summer has added an extra show with Mildura scoring a Jimmy Barnes’ headline event in November.

24 hours ago
Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
RIP Ron S Peno of Died Pretty at Age 68

Ron Peno, lead singer of founder of Australia’s Died Pretty, has died after a four and a half year battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

2 days ago
Matt Minor of Mash N Kutcher
Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis

Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher has gone public with news that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

3 days ago