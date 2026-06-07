Electric Callboy Team With Dexter Holland For New Single ‘Let The Good Times Roll' Ahead Of TANZNEID Release - Noise11 Music News

Electric Callboy have released ‘Let The Good Times Roll’, a new collaboration with The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland, as the German band prepares for the August release of its seventh studio album TANZNEID and an extensive world tour that includes Australia.

by Paul Cashmere

German electronicore outfit Electric Callboy have unveiled ‘Let The Good Times Roll’, a new single featuring Dexter Holland of The Offspring, marking one of the highest-profile collaborations of the band’s career. The track arrives as Electric Callboy enters the European festival season, with major appearances at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, while building momentum towards the release of their forthcoming album TANZNEID on 7 August 2026.

The collaboration pairs one of Germany’s most commercially successful modern heavy acts with a musician whose work helped define the skate punk and alternative rock landscape of the 1990s. For Electric Callboy, the partnership carries particular significance given The Offspring’s longstanding influence on the band’s members before the group was even formed.

“The Offspring have been one of the bands that shaped us from the very beginning,” Electric Callboy said in a statement. “Their music was part of our lives long before Electric Callboy even existed, so having Dexter on this song honestly feels surreal. ‘Let The Good Times Roll’ is everything we love about loud, fun and energetic music, and getting to share that with one of our biggest inspirations makes this a really special moment for us.”

Holland said he was immediately drawn to the song’s energy and approach.

“When Electric Callboy sent us the track, it immediately put a grin on our faces,” Holland said. “It’s energetic, unpredictable and doesn’t take itself too seriously, exactly the kind of spirit we’ve always loved about punk and rock music. I had a blast being part of ‘Let The Good Times Roll’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The single premiered on SiriusXM’s Octane channel and becomes the latest preview of TANZNEID, following recent releases including ‘Hypercharged’, ‘Tanzneid’, ‘Revery’ and ‘Elevator Operator’. According to the band, the new album was written during breaks in an intensive touring schedule, with material developed in backstage areas, on tour buses and during limited studio sessions.

Electric Callboy emerged in 2010 in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, originally performing under the name Eskimo Callboy. Early releases such as Bury Me In Vegas, We Are The Mess, Crystals, The Scene and Rehab established the group within the European metalcore and post-hardcore scenes. Their international breakthrough arrived following the addition of vocalist Nico Sallach in 2020 and the viral success of ‘Hypa Hypa’.

The band’s profile expanded significantly with tracks including ‘We Got The Moves’, ‘Pump It’ and the 2024 collaboration ‘RATATATA’ with BABYMETAL. Their 2022 album TEKKNO became the group’s first German No.1 album and charted internationally, helping position Electric Callboy among the most visible crossover acts in contemporary heavy music.

A significant chapter in the band’s recent history came in 2022 when members formally changed the name from Eskimo Callboy to Electric Callboy after acknowledging concerns that the former name could be regarded as offensive to Inuit and Yupik communities. The decision was accompanied by a broader reassessment of earlier material and public messaging.

Personnel changes have also shaped the current era. Long-serving drummer David-Karl Friedrich departed in 2025 after 13 years with the group. Former Sum 41 drummer Frank Zummo subsequently joined touring activities and has become an important part of the TANZNEID campaign, appearing in recent promotional material and music videos.

The release of ‘Let The Good Times Roll’ reflects a continuing trend in modern heavy music, where genre boundaries between metalcore, electronic music, punk and mainstream rock are becoming increasingly fluid. Collaborations between artists from different generations and stylistic backgrounds have become common, helping bands expand audiences beyond traditional scene boundaries.

For Electric Callboy, the challenge now is translating that momentum into the next phase of their career. The band has already announced Escalation Fest 2026 in Berlin, where TANZNEID will receive its first full live performance. The event is planned as a large-scale celebration featuring an Electric Bassboy DJ set, new remixes, the return of the TEKKNO TRAIN concept and appearances from artists including Paleface Swiss, Alestorm, Heavysaurus and The Hardkiss.

Before then, Australian fans will see the band return as part of the TANZNEID World Tour, supported by Ice Nine Kills and Coldrain. With a new album, a major festival season and a collaboration featuring one of punk rock’s most recognisable voices, Electric Callboy enters the second half of 2026 with considerable momentum and some of the largest shows of its career still ahead.

Dates:

Friday 4 September, Perth, RAC Arena

Sunday 6 September, Adelaide, AEC Arena

Tuesday 8 September, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Thursday 10 September, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 12 September, Brisbane, Riverstage (Sold Out)

Sunday 13 September, Brisbane, Riverstage

Tickets on sale now from destroyalllines.com

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