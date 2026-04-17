Electric Callboy Announce New Album Tanzneid, Drop Hypercharged With Brawl Stars Collaboration - Noise11 Music News

Electric Callboy will release their new album Tanzneid on 7 August through Century Media Records and Sony Music Australia, while simultaneously unveiling their new single Hypercharged, a collaboration with global mobile gaming phenomenon Brawl Stars.

The single introduces a new in-game character named Damian and arrives alongside a full video release. The German electronicore outfit will bring the new material to Australia in September as part of their Tanzneid World Tour.

The announcement positions Tanzneid as the follow-up to 2022’s Tekkno, a record that elevated Electric Callboy from European festival staples to a global streaming force. The new campaign merges gaming culture, heavy music and high-impact live touring, reflecting how modern metal and electronic-influenced acts are expanding their audience through cross-platform entertainment.

Electric Callboy have confirmed Tanzneid for release on 7 August, with the album issued via Century Media Records and Sony Music Australia. At the same time, the band has released Hypercharged, a new single created in partnership with Brawl Stars. The track doubles as a character theme for Damian, a new figure entering the game’s expanding universe. The band will tour Australia in September alongside Ice Nine Kills and Coldrain.

The collaboration highlights how Electric Callboy continue to operate at the intersection of heavy music and digital culture. Gaming partnerships are increasingly common for metal and alternative artists seeking broader global reach, particularly among younger audiences who consume music through streaming platforms and interactive media rather than traditional broadcast channels. For Electric Callboy, the move builds on a consistent pattern of high-concept releases that blur the line between music video, performance art and internet culture.

Hypercharged was developed with direct input from the Brawl Stars team, with Electric Callboy describing the track as a natural extension of their existing sound. The band said the collaboration emerged from their long-standing interest in gaming culture, noting the synergy between the game’s fast-paced design and their own high-energy production style.

“We’ve always been massive gaming fans, so teaming up with Brawl Stars felt like a perfect match from the start,” the band said. “The track came together naturally, and we loved seeing it take shape as Damian’s theme. Damian fits our sound like he was built for it. Heavy, explosive, and impossible to ignore. It’s pressure, groove, and madness all at once. We love it.”

The single follows earlier previews of Tanzneid, including Ratatata, continuing the album’s focus on high-impact rhythm structures, electronic layering and metalcore breakdowns. The band also confirmed that Tanzneid is designed specifically for live performance, with production shaped around festival stages and arena-scale shows.

“We took what we loved about Tekkno and pushed it further, adding new elements, new sounds, and new extremes,” the band said. “Heavy beats, explosive drops, and moments that hit you right in the chest.”

Electric Callboy formed in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany in 2010 and initially gained attention within the European post-hardcore and metalcore circuit under their former name Eskimo Callboy. Early releases such as Bury Me In Vegas and We Are The Mess established a foundation in heavy music before the band shifted direction in the 2020s toward a more electronic, comedic and pop-inflected style.

That evolution accelerated with Tekkno in 2022, which became a commercial breakthrough and marked a stylistic pivot built around danceable electronics, metal breakdowns and viral-ready video concepts. Tracks such as Hypa Hypa and We Got The Moves helped position the band as one of the most visible acts in modern European heavy music.

The addition of former Sum 41 drummer Frank Zummo in touring capacity has also reinforced the band’s live profile, particularly during their ongoing global touring cycle. The Tanzneid era continues that trajectory, blending structured songwriting with multimedia storytelling and platform-specific collaborations.

While the Brawl Stars partnership highlights Electric Callboy’s adaptability in digital culture, it also underscores a broader shift in heavy music toward brand integrations and entertainment crossovers. Some observers within traditional metal circles have questioned whether such collaborations risk diluting genre identity in favour of algorithm-driven exposure. However, Electric Callboy’s catalogue suggests a consistent approach rather than a reactive one, with visual humour, electronic production and internet-native aesthetics embedded in their work since the early 2020s.

Industry trends indicate that gaming partnerships are becoming a viable promotional avenue rather than an exception, particularly as live touring economics increasingly intersect with digital fan engagement strategies.

Kicker

With Tanzneid arriving in August and an extensive world tour already underway, Electric Callboy are positioning themselves for another global cycle built on scale, spectacle and cross-platform visibility. The Australian leg in September will be one of the key international stops, bringing the new material to arenas across the country alongside Ice Nine Kills and Coldrain.

Tour Dates

Friday 4 September – Rac Arena, Perth

Sunday 6 September – Aec Arena, Adelaide

Tuesday 8 September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday 10 September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday 12 September – Riverstage, Brisbane (Sold Out)

Sunday 13 September – Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets on sale now via destroyalllines.com

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