Ellie Goulding Spilts With Husband of Four Years - Noise11.com

Ellie Goulding has confirmed she has separated from husband of four years, Caspar Jopling.

Goulding made the announcement on Friday, after pictures emerged of her cuddling up to surf instructor Armando Perez.

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Ellie wrote on her Instagram story. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advice for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further.”

Ellie also shared a statement from Caspar on her page. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private,” he wrote. “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”

The couple married in August 2019 after dating for around two years, and welcomed their son Arthur in 2021.

