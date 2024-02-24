 Ellie Goulding Spilts With Husband of Four Years - Noise11.com
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ellie Goulding Spilts With Husband of Four Years

by Music-News.com on February 25, 2024

in News

Ellie Goulding has confirmed she has separated from husband of four years, Caspar Jopling.

Goulding made the announcement on Friday, after pictures emerged of her cuddling up to surf instructor Armando Perez.

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Ellie wrote on her Instagram story. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advice for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further.”

Ellie also shared a statement from Caspar on her page. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private,” he wrote. “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”

The couple married in August 2019 after dating for around two years, and welcomed their son Arthur in 2021.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Reveals Third Version of The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift will release (at least) three versions of her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ with the same 16 tracks on every album and a different track 17 on the various editions.

1 hour ago
Wiley
Rapper Wiley Stripped Of MBE

The Honours Forfeiture Committee has announced today that it is stripping grime rapper Richard Kylea Cowie, known as Wiley, of his MBE, following calls to do so by Campaign Against Antisemitism.

3 hours ago
Emma Donovan and Dan Sultan join Archie Roach in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Emma Donovan Previews ‘Til My Song is Done’ With Title Track

Emma Donovan took to Melbourne’s historic Forum Theatre to create a video for the title track to her upcoming album ‘Til My Song Is Done’.

2 days ago
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins Extends The Second Act Tour After 32 Sold Out Shows

Extra dates have been added to Missy Higgins ‘The Second Act’ tour after Missy sold out 32 shows across Australia.

2 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake To Release New Music On Friday 23 Feb

Justin Timberlake has announced the release of his new song Drown.

5 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Album No 9 Is On The Way

Rihanna is "working on" her long-awaited ninth studio album.

6 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Australian Acts Cover Taylor Swift For Triple M

Australian radio station Triple M curated an incredible list of Australian artists performing the songs of Taylor Swift and it really, really works.

6 days ago