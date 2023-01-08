 Elton John Has Performed His First Australian Show of 2023 In Newcastle - Noise11.com
Elton John Has Performed His First Australian Show of 2023 In Newcastle

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2023

Elton John has begun his final Australian dates with his first show in Newcastle, New South Wales on Sunday (8 January 2023).

The show continues the curated setlist seen across the tour covering Elton’s entire career from 1970’s ‘Elton John’ through to 2021’s ‘Cold Heart’.

A lot of Elton’s popularity with a younger audience is thanks to Australian act Pnau. Nick Littlemore of Empire of the Sun and Empire of the Sun producer Peter Mayes were given full access to the Elton John catalogue by Sir Elton and created the 2012 ‘Good Morning To The Night’ album. The album took elements from 49 recorded works by Elton John and reimagined them into eight new pieces. The album took the music of Elton John to a new, club audience.

In 2021 Pnau and Elton John collaborated once again with a new piece ‘Cold Heart’ featuring Dua Lipa. It became one of the biggest hits worldwide in 2021.

Elton John setlist from Newcastle, NSW 8 January 2023.

Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)
I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
Border Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)
Tiny Dancer (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)
Have Mercy on the Criminal (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)
Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
Take Me to the Pilot (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)
Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)
Levon (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)
Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
Burn Down the Mission (from Tumbleweed Connection, 1971)
Sad Songs (Say So Much) (from Breaking Hearts, 1984)
Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)
Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)
The Bitch Is Back (from Caribou, 1974)
I’m Still Standing (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)
Crocodile Rock (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)
Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Encore:
Cold Heart (from The Lockdown Session, 2021)
Your Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Between 8 January and 28 January, Sir Elton will perform his last 10 Australian shows for Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment.

Remaining Australia and New Zealand dates are:

Australia:
10 January, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium
13 and 14 January, Melbourne, AAMI Park
17 and 18 January, Sydney, Allianz Stadium
21 January, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

New Zealand:
24 January, Christchurch, Orangetheory Stadium
27 and 28 January, Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium

