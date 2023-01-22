Elton John Performs His Final Ever Australian Show In Brisbane - Noise11.com

Elton John’s Farewell Hello Brick Road tour has signed off for Australia with his final performance in Brisbane on Saturday. (21 January 2023).

Sir Elton performed seven final Australian shows, with two for Newcastle, two for Melbourne, two for Sydney and then the final show in Queensland.

There were no supports on the tour with the only except, Molly Meldrum stealing the headline at the first Melbourne show with his Eltongate pants down episode.

Elton John Melbourne review

Elton John setlist from Brisbane, 21 January 2023

Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)

Border Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Tiny Dancer (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Have Mercy on the Criminal (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time) (from Honky Chateau, 1972)

Take Me to the Pilot (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)

Levon (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Burn Down the Mission (from Tumbleweed Connection, 1971)

Sad Songs (Say So Much) (from Breaking Hearts, 1984)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)

The Bitch Is Back (from Caribou, 1974)

I’m Still Standing (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)

Crocodile Rock (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Encore:

Cold Heart (from The Lockdown Session, 2021)

Your Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Elton John has three more shows to go in New Zealand, concluding his performances for the Southern Hemisphere.

New Zealand:

24 January, Christchurch, Orangetheory Stadium

27 and 28 January, Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

