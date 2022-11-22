Elton John Plays His Final US Show At Dodger Stadium - Noise11.com

Elton John has played his final show in America for the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour with a star studded audience including Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Lizzo, Heidi Klum, Angela Bassett, Jude Law, Billie Jean King, H.E.R., Donatella Versace, Miles Teller, Kirsten Dunst, JoJo Siwa, Connie Britton, Christopher Lloyd, John Stamos, Raven-Symoné and Taron Egerton.

Elton introduced Kiki Dee to reunite for their dual hit ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, Dua Lipa came out for ‘Cold Heart’, the Pnau reimagination of Elton’s music and Brandi Carile sang ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me’. However, it was noted that Britney Spears did not appear for their current hit ‘Hold Me Closer’.

Elton also introduced his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin who he said made it all possible.

The concert was live streaming by Disney+ and is screening on-demand for a limited time.

Elton John setlist from Dodger Stadium 20 November 2022.

Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Tiny Dancer (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Have Mercy on the Criminal (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)

Levon (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Burn Down the Mission (from Tumbleweed Connection, 1971)

Sad Songs (Say So Much) (from Breaking Hearts, 1984)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)

The Bitch Is Back (from Caribou, 1974)

I’m Still Standing (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (with Kiki Dee) (single, 1976)

Crocodile Rock (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Encore:

Cold Heart (with Dua Lipa and Pnau) (from The Lockdown Session, 2021) (

Your Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

