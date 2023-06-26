 Elton John Throws Away The Farewell Setlist For Something Completely Different At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Throws Away The Farewell Setlist For Something Completely Different At Glastonbury

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2023

in News

Elton John has played his last ever UK show for the people at Glastonbury and diverted from the setlist he has been playing around the world for the last five years.

Elton opened with the song he recorded for Tommy, The Who’s ‘Pinball Wizard’. It was the first time Sir Elton has performed the song in public in 14 years.

His guests were Jacob Lusk for ‘Are You Ready For Love’, Stephen Sanchez for Stephen’s ‘Until I Found You’, Rina Sawayama for ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ and Brandon Flowers of The Killers for ‘Tiny Dancer’.

The Elton John setlist from Glastonbury 25 June 2023

Pinball Wizard (The Who cover)
The Bitch Is Back (from Caribou, 1974)
Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
Daniel (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)
Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)
Are You Ready for Love (with Jacob Lusk) (from The Thom Bell Sessions, 1979)
Sad Songs (Say So Much) (with London Community Gospel Choir) (from Breaking Hearts, 1984)
Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)
Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez cover) (with Stephen Sanchez)
Your Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)
Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
Tiny Dancer (with Brandon Flowers) (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (with Rina Sawayama) (single, 1976)
Crocodile Rock (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)
Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
I’m Still Standing (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)
Cold Heart (from The Lockdown Session, 2021)
Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)
Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time) (from Honky Chateau, 1972)

