Elton John To Play Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Elton John will close his U.K. farewell tour with a headlining performance at Glastonbury Festival.

Sir Elton will headline the iconic Pyramid Stage on the festival’s closing night, with his performance on Sunday 25 June serving as the last U.K. show on his farewell tour.

“There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” Elton said in a statement. “I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

Sir Elton added that he “couldn’t be more excited” to play at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

“Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers,” he praised. “The festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired.”

The British singer recently teased fans by revealing that he had “one final date” to announce for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. On Thursday, the BBC’s Glastonbury Webcam featured an image of a rocket ship above the Pyramid Stage.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year,” said organiser Emily Eavis. “This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs.”

Elton recently concluded the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018. The European leg – the final leg of the trek – will kick off in March and finish on 8 July in Stockholm, Sweden.

The 2023 Glastonbury Festival runs from 21 to 25 June. The other headliners are yet to be announced, although rumoured acts include Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Guns N’ Roses.

