Eminem Pays Tribute To Murdered Rapper Pat Stay - Noise11.com

Eminem has paid tribute to acclaimed battle rapper Pat Stay.

Stay died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada on Sunday. He was 36.

Local police officers reported that the rapper, real name Patrick Wayne Stay, was transported to hospital, but later passed away.

His death has been ruled as a murder, with an investigation underway.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Eminem wrote, “hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time… RIP @patstay… KINGS NEVER DIE!”

In addition, fellow Canadian rapper Drake remembered the hip-hop star.

“RIP to the Sucka Free Boss… One of my fav rappers ever.”#HouseofColors #Drake #PatStay #RIPPatStay,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, friends of Stay have started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his funeral and two young children.

“We are setting up this fund to help raise money for our fallen brother’s family. He has been taken from the world far too soon and many will be devastated forever. Pat Stay was a very honorable man who was on his way to a bright future,” they wrote on the website. “Our heart hurts for his family and friends at this time so we hope to help ease some of the pain by ensuring his family has help through this process.”

