Engelbert Humperdinck Takes A Waltz Down Hollywood Boulevard To Clean Up His Star - Noise11.com

 Engelbert Humperdinck Takes A Waltz Down Hollywood Boulevard To Clean Up His Star
Engelbert Humperdinck Takes A Waltz Down Hollywood Boulevard To Clean Up His Star

by Noise11.com on May 22, 2025

in News

It’s not often that tourists get to see a real-life superstar cleaning his own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame but that’s exactly what happened when legendary singer Engelbert Humperdinck decided to take a stroll down the famous boulevard this week.

Engelbert, best known for his for his mega hits Release Me, A Man Without Love, Quando Quando Quando, amongst others, amazed onlookers as he used his foot to wipe a hanky over his star. “I would get on my knees to clean it but people may think I’m strange,” the singer said as he personally filmed it for his weekly Tuesday museday for his social media channels.

He was later spotted signing autographs for dozens of thrilled fans proving yet again that he is not that easy to forget.

Recently, Engelbert’s son Bradley Dorsey released his debut solo album. Check out the Noise11 chart with Bradley:

And for a whole lot of stories from the legend himself, here is a classic Noise11 interview with Engelbert.

