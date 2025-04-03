Eric Gales Is Returning To Australia And He Is A Must See Show - Noise11.com

When I saw Eric Gales in 2023 in Melbourne he said he is “not the new Hendrix”. He might not think so but watch him live and you’ll probably disagree with his own assessment of himself.

He played AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’ at the show I saw. It was like watching Prince cover AC/DC with Jimi Hendrix in the band.

I’m pretty excited about Eric coming back. Last time it was a Festival show with a limited setlist in a pretty shitty venue. This time you’ll see Eric in the right venues. Intimate and with atmosphere, that’s what you need to appreciate Eric Gales. Promoter Gerrard Allman is delivering that for 2025.

Check out ‘I Want My Crown’. This is what we are in for. This is why you need to see him.

TOUR DATES

Wed, Nov 19: Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Thurs, Nov 20: Memo Music Hall, Melbourne

Fri, Nov 21: Harmonie German Club, Canberra

Sat, Nov 22: Factory Theatre, Sydney

Mon, Nov 24: The Gov, Adelaide

Wed, Nov 26: Freo social, Fremantle

Fri, Nov 28: Nightcat, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale now!

www.gaevents.au

