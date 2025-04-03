 Eric Gales Is Returning To Australia And He Is A Must See Show - Noise11.com
Eric Gales at Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Eric Gales at Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Eric Gales Is Returning To Australia And He Is A Must See Show

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2025

in News

When I saw Eric Gales in 2023 in Melbourne he said he is “not the new Hendrix”. He might not think so but watch him live and you’ll probably disagree with his own assessment of himself.

He played AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’ at the show I saw. It was like watching Prince cover AC/DC with Jimi Hendrix in the band.

I’m pretty excited about Eric coming back. Last time it was a Festival show with a limited setlist in a pretty shitty venue. This time you’ll see Eric in the right venues. Intimate and with atmosphere, that’s what you need to appreciate Eric Gales. Promoter Gerrard Allman is delivering that for 2025.

Check out ‘I Want My Crown’. This is what we are in for. This is why you need to see him.

TOUR DATES
Wed, Nov 19: Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Thurs, Nov 20: Memo Music Hall, Melbourne
Fri, Nov 21: Harmonie German Club, Canberra
Sat, Nov 22: Factory Theatre, Sydney
Mon, Nov 24: The Gov, Adelaide
Wed, Nov 26: Freo social, Fremantle
Fri, Nov 28: Nightcat, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale now!
www.gaevents.au

