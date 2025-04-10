 Eskimo Joe Premiere New Song ‘Miracle Cure’ - Noise11.com
Eskimo Joe Premiere New Song ‘Miracle Cure’

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2025

in News

Eskimo Joe has a new song for 2025, ‘Miracle Cure’.

Kav says, “Miracle Cure is about the search for redemption and how only love can pull us back from the edge. It’s about hope and the vulnerability that comes with trusting someone to save you. This song is about confronting our flaws and finding strength in love and hope, even if the cure were searching for might not exist.”

‘Miracle Cure’ was recorded between Kav Temperley’s Fremantle studio and Joel Quartermain’s Melbourne studio. Oscar Dawson of Holy Holy mixed the track. The video was shot by Dave Le May.

New music is rare for Eskimo Joe. There was ‘The First Time’ in 2024, ’99 Ways’ in 2021 and ‘Say Something’ in 2020 but then we have to go back 12 years to the last Eskimo Joe album ‘Wastelands’ in 2013.

