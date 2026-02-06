Eva Under Fire Drop Murder Scene As A Stark New Chapter In Their Hard Rock Narrative - Noise11.com

Detroit band confronts anxiety, body image and betrayal on searing new single

by Paul Cashmere

Detroit hard rock band Eva Under Fire have returned with a confrontational new single, Murder Scene, a release that places psychological struggle and self-perception under an unforgiving spotlight. The track continues the band’s trajectory as one of modern hard rock’s most emotionally direct voices, turning internal conflict into something loud, confrontational and uncomfortably relatable.

Murder Scene is built on muscular guitars and an unrelenting rhythmic drive, but its real impact sits in the lyric. Vocalist Amanda Lyberg dissects themes of eating disorders, body dysmorphia, self-doubt and the corrosive effect of public scrutiny. The song frames anxiety as an ever-present antagonist, magnified by the pressure of visibility and expectation that comes with life on stage. Rather than abstract metaphors, the words cut close to lived experience, giving the track a sense of urgency that feels personal rather than performative.

Eva Under Fire have never shied away from heavy subject matter, but Murder Scene feels particularly raw. Lyberg draws on her dual life as a touring musician and a practising psychotherapist, a background that has increasingly shaped the band’s recent work. After graduating with a Master of Arts in Psychology in 2018, she began working in mental health in Detroit, specialising in trauma, grief, loss and addiction recovery. That same year, her family was struck by tragedy when her father died from a fentanyl overdose, an event that has profoundly influenced her creative and professional path.

Those experiences inform not just the lyrical content but also the way Eva Under Fire approach their music internally. During the writing and recording of recent material, Lyberg fostered an environment designed to encourage openness and honesty among band members, ensuring every voice was heard. The result is music that feels collective and intentional, with emotional weight carried by the entire group rather than resting solely on the singer.

Murder Scene follows Awakening, released in October 2025, which marked the band’s first new music in two years. That track reintroduced Eva Under Fire with a sense of purpose and resilience, signalling a new creative phase after the success of their debut album Love, Drugs & Misery. Released in 2022, the album established the Detroit quintet on an international scale, bolstered by the deluxe edition’s Active Rock radio hit Unstoppable featuring Cory Marks.

Formed in Detroit in 2015, Eva Under Fire consist of Amanda “Eva Marie” Lyberg on vocals, Rob Lyberg and Chris Slapnik on guitars, Ed Gawlik on bass and Dave Miller II on drums. Their sound sits at the intersection of alternative metal, hard rock and post-grunge, grounded in heavy riffs but driven by melody and narrative. Over the past decade, they have steadily built an audience through relentless touring and a growing catalogue of singles that address addiction, trauma and survival without romanticising the damage left behind.

The band’s profile expanded significantly through their involvement with film projects linked to Better Noise Films. Their music featured prominently in the horror-thriller The Retaliators, introducing Eva Under Fire to new audiences beyond traditional rock channels. Earlier, their song Heroin(e) appeared in the 2020 film Sno Babies, a project that aligned closely with Lyberg’s advocacy work around addiction awareness.

Lyberg’s personal story also became the focus of the 2023 short film My Rockstar, which incorporated Eva Under Fire’s music throughout and went on to collect more than 20 awards across international film festivals. The project reinforced the band’s broader mission, using music as a tool for conversation rather than escapism.

Industry recognition has followed. Eva Under Fire have been named among Sirius XM’s Ones To Watch and Pandora Radio’s Artists To Watch, milestones that reflect steady growth rather than overnight success. Their streaming numbers, now exceeding 100 million plays globally, point to a band that has connected deeply with listeners who see their own struggles reflected in the songs.

With Murder Scene, Eva Under Fire continue to push into uncomfortable territory, offering a track that challenges listeners to confront the internal narratives that shape self-worth. It is not designed to soothe, it is designed to be honest, and in that honesty the band have found their most compelling voice yet.

