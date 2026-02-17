Moodring Share Visualiser For Anywhere But Here Ahead Of Death Fetish Album - Noise11.com

US act Moodring unveil new music from their upcoming album Death Fetish as Hunter Young steers the project through transformation and recovery

by Paul Cashmere

Moodring have unveiled the visualiser for their latest single Anywhere But Here, the newest preview of the forthcoming album Death Fetish, due out March 27 through SharpTone Records.

Anywhere But Here continues the Miami-founded project’s exploration of industrial textures, nu metal undercurrents and alt-metal atmospherics. Built around stark quiet-loud shifts and dense, tension-heavy production, the track balances brooding ambience with metallic force. The visualiser amplifies that mood, framing the song’s emotional volatility in a stark, stylised setting.

Founder and frontman Hunter Young says the song documents the collapse of a relationship in which creativity itself became contested ground.

“Anywhere But Here is about the breakdown of a relationship where a shared creative world became a source of manipulation and envy,” Young explains. “The chorus lyric is coming from a place of irony, but also represents a longing for freedom and steadiness.”

Death Fetish marks a defining chapter for Moodring, a project that has evolved significantly since its inception. Young began Moodring alone in his bedroom, using songwriting as catharsis. That DIY genesis produced the 2021 debut EP Showmetherealyou, a release that connected well beyond its initial underground reach and established Moodring as a rising presence in the American heavy alternative space.

The 2022 full-length Stargazer broadened that foundation, pairing sensual melody with suffocating heaviness. Its immersive production and elastic vocal range positioned Young as a distinctive voice within a new wave of artists drawing from late-1990s and early-2000s influences while reshaping them for a contemporary audience.

Moodring’s 2023 EP Your Light Fades Away pushed further into cinematic territory, blending shimmering hooks with muscular riffing and groove-driven rhythms. Then came Half-Life in 2025, written in the shadow of a life-altering medical diagnosis that forced Young to step back from touring commitments, including work with his deathcore outfit PSYCHO-FRAME, also signed to SharpTone Records.

Faced with physical limitations and uncertainty, Young redirected his energy into writing and recording. Death Fetish emerges from that period. The album channels industrial ambience, metallic abrasion and nu metal pulse into a body of work shaped by vulnerability and persistence.

For Young, the record is as much about endurance as expression. “I just wanted to make a dark, honest record,” he says. “And if people don’t like it, I don’t really care. I had to do it for myself.”

Over time, Moodring has shifted from a traditional band configuration into something more fluid, effectively a creative vessel anchored by Young’s vision. That evolution mirrors the thematic arc of Death Fetish, an album concerned with mortality, agency and self-reinvention.

Death Fetish Track Listing:

Half-Life

Cannibal

Masochist Machine

Gunplay (Suicidal 3way)

Ketamine

Anywhere By Here

STFA

Oxidiezed

Bleed Enough

Sickf_ck

Die Slow

ColdMetalKiss

