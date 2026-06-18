Evanescence Launch Sanctuary World Tour With 21-Song Set Hinting At Australia Set For 2027 - Noise11 Music News

Evanescence opened the Sanctuary world tour in Florida with a career-spanning set featuring eight live debuts and the first complete performance of tracks from the band’s new album Sanctuary ahead of a 2027 Australian arena tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Evanescence have officially launched the touring cycle for their new album Sanctuary, opening the first full show of the world tour at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on 11 June. Fronted by Amy Lee, the band delivered a 21-song performance that combined material from the newly released album with many of the songs that established Evanescence as one of the most successful rock acts of the past two decades.

The opening night served as the first opportunity for fans to hear the Sanctuary material performed in a live setting. Of the album’s 12 songs, eight received their live debut during the concert, while the remaining tracks had already been introduced through recent promotional appearances and festival performances.

For Evanescence, the significance of the launch extends beyond another album tour. Sanctuary arrives at a time when the band are experiencing renewed commercial momentum, driven by the success of recent singles including “Afterlife” and “Who Will You Follow”. The Florida performance demonstrated how the group is balancing new material with a catalogue that continues to attract audiences more than 20 years after the release of Fallen.

The concert opened with the title track “Sanctuary”, performed live for the first time. From there, Amy Lee and the band unveiled a series of new songs including “Tell Me When You’ve Had Enough”, “Rapture”, “Self Destruct”, “Calm Down”, “Beautiful Lie”, “Forever Without You”, “About Us” and the closing song “Wide Open Heart”.

The setlist was carefully structured to alternate between new and familiar material. Classics such as “Going Under”, “Lithium”, “Call Me When You’re Sober”, “Bring Me To Life”, “Imaginary” and “My Immortal” remained central to the show, illustrating how deeply the early catalogue remains embedded in the band’s live identity.

One of the more notable moments came during “Fight Like A Girl”, the song originally recorded with K.Flay for the Ballerina soundtrack. Supporting acts Nova Twins and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante joined Amy Lee on stage for the performance, creating one of the night’s most collaborative moments.

The inclusion of “Like You” also attracted attention among long-time fans. While the song first appeared on 2006’s The Open Door, it had never previously been performed live by the band, making its debut one of the evening’s unexpected additions.

The launch of the Sanctuary tour continues a significant chapter in Evanescence’s history. Formed in Little Rock, Arkansas during the mid-1990s, the band achieved international success with 2003’s Fallen. The album produced enduring hits including “Bring Me To Life”, “Going Under” and “My Immortal”, while establishing Amy Lee as one of the defining voices of modern rock.

Subsequent releases including The Open Door, Evanescence, Synthesis and The Bitter Truth expanded the band’s sound while maintaining the blend of heavy guitars, orchestral textures and piano-driven arrangements that became their signature. Sanctuary now represents the sixth studio album of their career and arrives during one of the group’s busiest touring periods.

The North American leg continues through August before the band heads to the United Kingdom and Europe in September. The schedule will culminate with appearances at Sick New World in Texas and a headline performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

For Australian audiences, the launch of the Sanctuary tour also provides an early indication of what to expect when Evanescence return in March 2027. The band has already announced a six-date Australia and New Zealand arena run that will bring the Sanctuary production to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Based on the opening night setlist, Australian fans can expect a show that heavily features Sanctuary while still delivering the songs that have defined the band’s career.

With material spanning more than two decades, the tour reflects both the longevity of Evanescence and the continued relevance of a catalogue that bridges generations of rock listeners.

EVANESCENCE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2027

5 March 2027, Perth, RAC Arena

7 March 2027, Adelaide, AEC Arena

9 March 2027, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

12 March 2027, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

16 March 2027, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

20 March 2027, Auckland, Spark Arena

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