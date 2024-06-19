 Everything Dinah Lee Has Ever Recorded In One Collection - Noise11.com
Dinah Lee The Complete Collection

Dinah Lee The Complete Collection

Everything Dinah Lee Has Ever Recorded In One Collection

by Paul Cashmere on June 19, 2024

in News

Dinah Lee’s entire recording output from 1964 to 2016 has been mastered for the first time for CD and compiled for the 3 disc ‘The Complete Collection’.

New Zealand born Dinah Lee became one of Australia’s biggest female acts of the 60s with the hits ‘Don’t You Know Yockomo’, ‘Reet Petite’, ‘Do The Blue Seat’ as well as New Zealand hits ‘Who Stole The Sugar’, ‘I’ll Forgive You Then Forget You’ and ‘That’s It, I Quit’/’Pushing A Good Thing To Far’.

Dinah Lee was a regular on TV shows ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’, Bandstand’, ‘The Go Show’ in the 60s and tonight shows in the 70s including ‘The Graham Kennedy Show’, ‘The Ernie Sigley Show’, ‘The Mike Walsh Show’ and ‘The Paul Hogan Show’.

CD 1
1. Hi It’s Dinah Lee
2. Don’t You Know Yockomo
3. Reet Petite
4. Do The Blue Beat
5. You Don’t Talk About Love
6. Yeh Yeh We Love ‘Em All
7. Kansas City
8. Who Stole The Sugar
9. Johnny (Joanie)
10. I’ll Forgive You Then Forget You
11. Rock Around The Clock
12. Let Me In
13. What Did He Say
14. I’m Walkin’
15. Stay Awhile
16. Happy Blue Beat
17. I’m In Love Again
18. Say Mama
19. Nitty Gritty
20. Hallelujah, I Love Him So
21. Rockin’ Robin
22. The Birds And The Bees
23. He Can’t Do The Blue Beat
24. Medley (live)
25. Reet Petite (live)
26. Don’t You Know Yockomo (live)
27. That’s It I Quit (live)
28. Gaytime Ice Cream
29. Clings The Thing

CD 2
1. Hey Chickie Baby
2. I Can’t Believe What You Say
3. Pushin’ A Good Thing Too Far
4. That’s It I Quit
5. He Don’t Want Your Love Anymore
6. Don’t You Just Know It
7. What Kind Of Love Is This
8. Twist & Shout
9. It’s For You
10. Oh Boy
11. You Came Long Way From St. Louis
12. Shout
13. Hot Spot
14. Is It True
15. The Right Time
16. Summertime
17. He’s Sure The Boy I Love
18. Not In This Whole World
19. Chocolate Ice
20. These Boots Are Made For Walking’
21. Try To Understand
22. Dream Lover
23. New Orleans
24. Tell Me Like It Is
25. 98.6 (Ninety-Eight Point Six)
26. Too Many People
27. Sorry Mama
28. I Keep Forgetting
29. Come On Down

CD 3
1. Tell Him
2. You Are The One
3. It Doesn’t Matter Any More
4. Midnight Blue
5. I Can See Cearly Now
6. Let It Take You
7. He’s Got The Power
8. Islands
9. Johnny B Goode Tonight
10. Reet Petite
11. He’s Too Young
12. Good Good Time
13. Bluebeat
14. Don’t You Know Yockomo
15. Cathederal Square
16. Cathederal Square (acoustic)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Engelbert Humperdinck Release Me
Classic Engelbert Humperdinck To Be Remastered and Reissued

Two of Engelbert Humperdinck’s earliest classics, the first album ‘Release Me’ (1967) and his third album ‘A Man Without Love’ (1968) have been remastered and will be rereleased on 19 July 2024.

3 hours ago
David Gilmour and Romany Gilmour
David Gilmour’s Daughter Romany Takes Lead Vocal on ‘Between Two Points’

David Gilmour has recorded ‘Between Two Points’ with his daughter Romany Gilmour.

1 day ago
‘Always On My Mind’ Songwriter Mark James Dies at 83

Mark James, composer of the Elvis hits ‘Always On My Mind’ and ‘Suspicious Minds’, has died in Nashville at age 83.

5 days ago
Charlie Musselwhite by Andrea Zucker
Charlie Musselwhite Australian Tour Opening Acts Revealed

Fiona Boyes, Frank Sultana, Dana Gehrman, Dave Brewer and The Night Owls will open for Charlie Musselwhite at his shows around Australia in September.

June 12, 2024
Françiose Hardy
French Singer Françoise Hardy Dies At 80

French pop singer Françoise Hardy has died at age 80 after a 20 year battle with cancer. Hardy was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in 2004 and later laryngeal cancer.

June 12, 2024
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Announces South America Dates

Paul McCartney is getting back to South America in October with shows for Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

June 11, 2024
Engelbert in Melbourne by Winston Robinson
Engelbert Humperdinck Confirms Last Australian Tour Is Not His Last Australian Tour

While Engelbert Humperdinck’s current tour was billed ‘The Last Waltz Farewell Tour’ the 88-year old entertainment says the last Australian tour was not his last Australian tour. In fact, quoting the lyrics of his classic song “The last waltz will last forever”.

June 6, 2024