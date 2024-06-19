Everything Dinah Lee Has Ever Recorded In One Collection - Noise11.com

Dinah Lee’s entire recording output from 1964 to 2016 has been mastered for the first time for CD and compiled for the 3 disc ‘The Complete Collection’.
New Zealand born Dinah Lee became one of Australia’s biggest female acts of the 60s with the hits ‘Don’t You Know Yockomo’, ‘Reet Petite’, ‘Do The Blue Seat’ as well as New Zealand hits ‘Who Stole The Sugar’, ‘I’ll Forgive You Then Forget You’ and ‘That’s It, I Quit’/’Pushing A Good Thing To Far’.
Dinah Lee was a regular on TV shows ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’, Bandstand’, ‘The Go Show’ in the 60s and tonight shows in the 70s including ‘The Graham Kennedy Show’, ‘The Ernie Sigley Show’, ‘The Mike Walsh Show’ and ‘The Paul Hogan Show’.
CD 1
1. Hi It’s Dinah Lee
2. Don’t You Know Yockomo
3. Reet Petite
4. Do The Blue Beat
5. You Don’t Talk About Love
6. Yeh Yeh We Love ‘Em All
7. Kansas City
8. Who Stole The Sugar
9. Johnny (Joanie)
10. I’ll Forgive You Then Forget You
11. Rock Around The Clock
12. Let Me In
13. What Did He Say
14. I’m Walkin’
15. Stay Awhile
16. Happy Blue Beat
17. I’m In Love Again
18. Say Mama
19. Nitty Gritty
20. Hallelujah, I Love Him So
21. Rockin’ Robin
22. The Birds And The Bees
23. He Can’t Do The Blue Beat
24. Medley (live)
25. Reet Petite (live)
26. Don’t You Know Yockomo (live)
27. That’s It I Quit (live)
28. Gaytime Ice Cream
29. Clings The Thing
CD 2
1. Hey Chickie Baby
2. I Can’t Believe What You Say
3. Pushin’ A Good Thing Too Far
4. That’s It I Quit
5. He Don’t Want Your Love Anymore
6. Don’t You Just Know It
7. What Kind Of Love Is This
8. Twist & Shout
9. It’s For You
10. Oh Boy
11. You Came Long Way From St. Louis
12. Shout
13. Hot Spot
14. Is It True
15. The Right Time
16. Summertime
17. He’s Sure The Boy I Love
18. Not In This Whole World
19. Chocolate Ice
20. These Boots Are Made For Walking’
21. Try To Understand
22. Dream Lover
23. New Orleans
24. Tell Me Like It Is
25. 98.6 (Ninety-Eight Point Six)
26. Too Many People
27. Sorry Mama
28. I Keep Forgetting
29. Come On Down
CD 3
1. Tell Him
2. You Are The One
3. It Doesn’t Matter Any More
4. Midnight Blue
5. I Can See Cearly Now
6. Let It Take You
7. He’s Got The Power
8. Islands
9. Johnny B Goode Tonight
10. Reet Petite
11. He’s Too Young
12. Good Good Time
13. Bluebeat
14. Don’t You Know Yockomo
15. Cathederal Square
16. Cathederal Square (acoustic)
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE