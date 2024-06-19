Everything Dinah Lee Has Ever Recorded In One Collection - Noise11.com

Dinah Lee’s entire recording output from 1964 to 2016 has been mastered for the first time for CD and compiled for the 3 disc ‘The Complete Collection’.

New Zealand born Dinah Lee became one of Australia’s biggest female acts of the 60s with the hits ‘Don’t You Know Yockomo’, ‘Reet Petite’, ‘Do The Blue Seat’ as well as New Zealand hits ‘Who Stole The Sugar’, ‘I’ll Forgive You Then Forget You’ and ‘That’s It, I Quit’/’Pushing A Good Thing To Far’.

Dinah Lee was a regular on TV shows ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’, Bandstand’, ‘The Go Show’ in the 60s and tonight shows in the 70s including ‘The Graham Kennedy Show’, ‘The Ernie Sigley Show’, ‘The Mike Walsh Show’ and ‘The Paul Hogan Show’.

CD 1

1. Hi It’s Dinah Lee

2. Don’t You Know Yockomo

3. Reet Petite

4. Do The Blue Beat

5. You Don’t Talk About Love

6. Yeh Yeh We Love ‘Em All

7. Kansas City

8. Who Stole The Sugar

9. Johnny (Joanie)

10. I’ll Forgive You Then Forget You

11. Rock Around The Clock

12. Let Me In

13. What Did He Say

14. I’m Walkin’

15. Stay Awhile

16. Happy Blue Beat

17. I’m In Love Again

18. Say Mama

19. Nitty Gritty

20. Hallelujah, I Love Him So

21. Rockin’ Robin

22. The Birds And The Bees

23. He Can’t Do The Blue Beat

24. Medley (live)

25. Reet Petite (live)

26. Don’t You Know Yockomo (live)

27. That’s It I Quit (live)

28. Gaytime Ice Cream

29. Clings The Thing

CD 2

1. Hey Chickie Baby

2. I Can’t Believe What You Say

3. Pushin’ A Good Thing Too Far

4. That’s It I Quit

5. He Don’t Want Your Love Anymore

6. Don’t You Just Know It

7. What Kind Of Love Is This

8. Twist & Shout

9. It’s For You

10. Oh Boy

11. You Came Long Way From St. Louis

12. Shout

13. Hot Spot

14. Is It True

15. The Right Time

16. Summertime

17. He’s Sure The Boy I Love

18. Not In This Whole World

19. Chocolate Ice

20. These Boots Are Made For Walking’

21. Try To Understand

22. Dream Lover

23. New Orleans

24. Tell Me Like It Is

25. 98.6 (Ninety-Eight Point Six)

26. Too Many People

27. Sorry Mama

28. I Keep Forgetting

29. Come On Down

CD 3

1. Tell Him

2. You Are The One

3. It Doesn’t Matter Any More

4. Midnight Blue

5. I Can See Cearly Now

6. Let It Take You

7. He’s Got The Power

8. Islands

9. Johnny B Goode Tonight

10. Reet Petite

11. He’s Too Young

12. Good Good Time

13. Bluebeat

14. Don’t You Know Yockomo

15. Cathederal Square

16. Cathederal Square (acoustic)

