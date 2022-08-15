Expanded Diesel 30th Anniversary ‘Hepfidelity’ Returns To The Chart - Noise11.com

30 years after the original release of Diesel’s ‘Hepfidelity’, the album has returned to the charts as an expanded edition.

‘Hepfidelity 30’ features 10 more previously unreleased songs recorded in the era. This is also the first time the album has been available on vinyl.

CD1 – ORIGINAL ALBUM

1. Man Alive

2. Tip Of My Tongue

3. Too Much Of A Good Thing

4. One More Time

5. Get Lucky

6. Theres A Love

7. Love Junk

8. Come To Me

9. Save A Little Lovin

10. Picture Of You

11. One Thing After Another

CD2 – NEW ALBUM

1. Ride

2. By The Gun

3. Change

4. Mercurial Girl

5. Turned It All Around

6. Can We Get Closer

7. Heart Of Stone

8. Whats She Got

9. Power

10. Piece Of You

‘Hepfidelity’ was the first solo album for Mark Lizotte coming three years after the debut ‘Johnny Diesel & The Injectors’.

‘Hepfidelity’ was a number one album in Australia and New Zealand. It featured the hits ‘Come To Me’ (no 8, 1991), ‘Tip of my Tongue’ (no 4, 1992) and ‘Man Alive’ (no 20, 1992).

‘Hepfidility’ was awarded triple platinum for sales over 210,000 in Australia and remains Mark’s biggest seller album to this day.

