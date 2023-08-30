 Extreme Prepare To Introduce New Music For Australian Shows - Noise11.com
Extreme

Extreme

Extreme Prepare To Introduce New Music For Australian Shows

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2023

in News

Nuno Bettencourt says Extreme are faced with a good problem to have being that the audience is loving the new music, but still wants to hear the old live. It means the band has to think hard about the setlist.

Watch the Nuno Bettencourt Noise11 interview:

Nuno went to great lengths to curate the new Extreme album ‘III Sides of the Story’. “When I say ‘releasing an album that’s worth anything” it is about the curation of something that top to bottom you can put a set of headphones on, take a drive in your car and hear an album”.

Nuno says not every track has to be a killer, but the overall album needs to flow. “You don’t have to love everything that happens but it feels like a setlist. It feels like something that you curated that has the right stops and goes, and left and right turns. Just enough to keep you interested so when you listen you go ‘didn’t see that coming’. It is the reason we release ‘Rise’ first and those first three songs because they were the first three songs in the setlist”.

After the album was sequenced, Nuno says it was simple to pick the first single. “When the label said, ‘what do you want to be the first single’, I said ‘well, Rise is first for a reason. Why wouldn’t it be the first song to share with our fans”.

Nuno even considered a complete album performance. “I said to the band, and it is never going to happen, but I said ‘wouldn’t it be cool to do some inner city gigs from top to bottom’. It is fun and we are excited about it in that way but it is going to be a pain because when artists do new songs off a new album, concessions stands are now open. People hit the toilets, they go and get a beer. They want to hear your old stuff. In this case we seem to get “why didn’t you guys play more off the album”. I think the more we do people are going to be disappointed we didn’t do old ones. We are trying to find the right balance. Maybe four of five off the new one”.

Extreme will return to Australia for shows with Living Colour in September.

Dates are:
Melbourne First Show SOLD OUT – 2nd and Final Show On Sale Now!

TOUR DATES
Mon, Sept 4, Melbourne, The Forum
Wed, Sept 6: Regal Theatre, Perth
Friday, Sept 8: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Sunday, Sept 10: Forum Theatre, Melbourne SOLD OUT
Tues, Sept 12: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wed, Sept 13: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Chemical Brothers supplied Frontier Touring
Chemical Brothers To Play Sydney, Brisbane and Geelong in February and March

The Chemical Brothers will be back in Australia on February and March 2024 for shows in Brisbane and Sydney as well as A Day On The Green for Victoria in Geelong.

7 hours ago
Kate Ceberano My Life Is A Symphony
Kate Ceberano Adds A Brisbane Orchestra Show

Kate Ceberano will perform another symphony show, this time for Brisbane in December.

1 day ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day Raise Funds For Maui

Green Day have sold t-shirts emblazoned with Trump's mug shot to raise relief funds for Maui fire victims.

2 days ago
The Cruel Sea photo credit Tony Mott
The Cruel Sea To Reform For First Tour Since 2013

The Cruel Sea is back together again to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Honeymoon Is Over.

2 days ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs Upgrade Sydney Venue

The Corrs have moved their Sydney show from Aware Super Theatre to Qudos on October 29.

5 days ago
Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte
Diesel Preps 16th Album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’

Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel) will release his 16th album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ in October.

5 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs To Release First Album In 17 Years

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is gearing up to release his first solo album in almost 17 years.

7 days ago