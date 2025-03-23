Face To Face Touring Spent The Weekend Putting An All-Aussie Line-up In Front of Thousands - Noise11.com

Face To Face Touring had its biggest weekend ever delivering presenting 19 Aussie acts to 10s of thousands punters at four events in two states.

Icehouse, Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Baby Animals, Eskimo Joe, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl performed for Red Hot Summer in Swan Valley, WA.

Jet, Grinspoon, The Veronicas, Spiderbait, Jebediah and Magic Dirt performed at LookOut in Torquay and Mornington, Vic.

Missy Higgins, John Butler, Fanning Dempsey National Park, The Waifs, The Whitlams and Josh Pyke played Summersalt in Mornington.

Red Hot Summer is at Wodonga this weekend.

Summersalt heads to Mount Gambier and Victor Harbour in South Australia March 29 and 30.

Face To Face Touring has some big plans for the 2025/2026 season with announcements expected soon.

Face To Face Touring was the company behind the recent Cold Chisel tour. The company will also tour The Cruel Sea ‘Straight Into The Sun’ dates for May and June 2025.

The next edition of Red Hot Summer gets underway in Bendigo 26 April 2025 with ZZ Top, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca.

Head here for all Face To face dates.

