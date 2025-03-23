 Face To Face Touring Spent The Weekend Putting An All-Aussie Line-up In Front of Thousands - Noise11.com
Icehouse at One Electric Day 19 November 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11

Icehouse at One Electric Day 19 November 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11

Face To Face Touring Spent The Weekend Putting An All-Aussie Line-up In Front of Thousands

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Face To Face Touring had its biggest weekend ever delivering presenting 19 Aussie acts to 10s of thousands punters at four events in two states.

Icehouse, Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Baby Animals, Eskimo Joe, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl performed for Red Hot Summer in Swan Valley, WA.

Jet, Grinspoon, The Veronicas, Spiderbait, Jebediah and Magic Dirt performed at LookOut in Torquay and Mornington, Vic.

Missy Higgins, John Butler, Fanning Dempsey National Park, The Waifs, The Whitlams and Josh Pyke played Summersalt in Mornington.

Red Hot Summer is at Wodonga this weekend.

Summersalt heads to Mount Gambier and Victor Harbour in South Australia March 29 and 30.

Face To Face Touring has some big plans for the 2025/2026 season with announcements expected soon.

Face To Face Touring was the company behind the recent Cold Chisel tour. The company will also tour The Cruel Sea ‘Straight Into The Sun’ dates for May and June 2025.

The next edition of Red Hot Summer gets underway in Bendigo 26 April 2025 with ZZ Top, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca.

Head here for all Face To face dates.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lime Cordiale
Lime Cordiale To Perform With Orchestras Around Australia

Lime Cordiale will embark on the biggest tour production ever when they perform around Australia with orchestra.

37 minutes ago
Killing Heidi Reflector
Killing Heidi To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of Reflector

Killing Heidi will mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album ‘Reflector’ with a 2CD expanded edition in June.

4 hours ago
Richard Clapton To Play 16th Annual State Theatre Concert

Richard Clapton has announced the date for his 16th annual State Theatre concert in Sydney.

4 hours ago
The Superjesus
The Superjesus Release First Album in 22 Years

After 22 years The Superjesus have a new album. ‘The Superjesus’ is the fourth album for the band and first since 2003’s ‘Rock Music’.

4 hours ago
Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hoodoo Gurus To Headline Party At The Point

Hoodoo Gurus will headline Party At The Point, an event to mark the 10th anniversary of Sandstone Point Hotel as an entertainment venue.

22 hours ago
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan To Perform The Songs of Donna Summer

Marcia Hines will pay tribute to Donna Summer and has recruited Casey Donovan to help her out in a brand new show ‘Marcia Sings Summer’.

3 days ago
Tash Sultana photo by Giulia McGauran
City and Colour Guests on Tash Sultana EP

Tash Sultana has a special guest on her upcoming EP ‘Return To The Roots’. The track ‘Ain’t It Kinda Funny’ features Dallas Green (aka City and Colour).

4 days ago