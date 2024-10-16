Farnham Band Member Brett Garsed Places ‘From the Inside’ In Guitar For Vets Second Tour - Noise11.com

John Farnham band guitarist Brett Garsed has given his song ‘From The Inside’ to the Guitars For Vets ‘Second Tour’ project.

Brett says, “I released this song a few years back but have recently donated it to the “Guitars For Veterans Australia” program. They’ve kindly included it on their second release called “Second Tour”.

This version features Gerry Pantazis on drums, Craig Newman on bass, Helena Leijon Eriksson, Lucinda Franco and Shannen Wick on backing vocals, an incredible string arrangement by Lee Bradshaw performed by The Budapest Scoring Orchestra and a brilliant mix by David Carr.

All proceeds go to placing guitars in the hands of returned veterans suffering from PTSD, getting them lessons and introducing them to the healing powers of music so please support the album and download a copy from the above Bandcamp link.

Brett Garsed played on Farnham’s albums ‘Whispering Jack’, ‘Age of Reason’, ‘Chain Reaction’, ‘Full House’ and ‘Romeo’s Heart’.

He was also a member of the US band Nelson and played lead guitar on Nelson’s US no 1 hit ‘(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection’.

Brett has also released two of his own albums ‘Big Sky’ (2002) and ‘Dark Matter’ (2011).

