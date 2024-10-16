 Farnham Band Member Brett Garsed Places ‘From the Inside’ In Guitar For Vets Second Tour - Noise11.com
Brett Garsed

Brett Garsed

Farnham Band Member Brett Garsed Places ‘From the Inside’ In Guitar For Vets Second Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2024

in News

John Farnham band guitarist Brett Garsed has given his song ‘From The Inside’ to the Guitars For Vets ‘Second Tour’ project.

Brett says, “I released this song a few years back but have recently donated it to the “Guitars For Veterans Australia” program. They’ve kindly included it on their second release called “Second Tour”.

This version features Gerry Pantazis on drums, Craig Newman on bass, Helena Leijon Eriksson, Lucinda Franco and Shannen Wick on backing vocals, an incredible string arrangement by Lee Bradshaw performed by The Budapest Scoring Orchestra and a brilliant mix by David Carr.

All proceeds go to placing guitars in the hands of returned veterans suffering from PTSD, getting them lessons and introducing them to the healing powers of music so please support the album and download a copy from the above Bandcamp link.

Brett Garsed played on Farnham’s albums ‘Whispering Jack’, ‘Age of Reason’, ‘Chain Reaction’, ‘Full House’ and ‘Romeo’s Heart’.

He was also a member of the US band Nelson and played lead guitar on Nelson’s US no 1 hit ‘(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection’.

Brett has also released two of his own albums ‘Big Sky’ (2002) and ‘Dark Matter’ (2011).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Wang Chung
Wang Chung To Headline 80s Mania In Australia 2025

Wang Chung will tour Australia in 2025 as part of the ‘80s Mania’ tour.

4 hours ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Endorses Kamala Harris

Jon Bon Jovi has announced his endorsement of Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States.

15 hours ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Turns 28

Lourdes Leon has turned 28, and her mum Madonna celebrated the milestone with a loving tribute on Instagram. Madonna was 25 where she released the 'Madonna' album and 24 when her debut single 'Everbody' was released.

17 hours ago
Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cyndi Lauper To Farewell Australia In 2025

Cyndi Lauper will return to Australia in 2025 for a final tour.

1 day ago
The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.
The Cure’s Robert Smith Calls Dynamic Ticket Pricing “a Scam”

Robert Smith thinks dynamic ticket pricing is just a way to "scam" fans.

2 days ago
Paula Abdul
Paula Abdul Updates Fans After Cancelling Tour

Paula Abdul has spoken about recovering from the injuries which forced her to cancel her tour.

5 days ago
Jack Ponti
R.I.P. Jack Ponti, A True Character of the Music Biz, Dies Aged 66

Manager, musician and songwriter Jack Ponti has died at the age of 66.

5 days ago